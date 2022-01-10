Ovintiv Can Drive Continued Shareholder Returns

Highwoods Properties has done well to continue reinventing itself in these admittedly difficult times. Operationally speaking, one of the most volatile types of REITs over the past two years have been those dedicated to the office space category. These firms were negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, but not all experienced the same amount of pain. Some of the operators fared quite well throughout the pandemic. And one of them is a company called Highwoods Properties (HIW). This high-quality prospect seems to be trading at roughly fair value when you compare it to other players in its market. But on the whole, shares of the enterprise look to be quite affordable. No, it is not the kind of company that is likely to create significant upside for investors in the near term. But for those interested in holding for the long haul who have a bullish stance on the office space market, it certainly warrants some attention.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO