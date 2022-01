The 2021 Seahawks’ 7-10 season wasn’t just disappointing. At times, it was also puzzling. How so? Well, as the Seahawks suffered six losses over a seven-game stretch from Week 5 to Week 12, they were having trouble coming up with answers for what was going wrong. It even got to the point that head coach Pete Carroll, known for playing it cool and keeping things positive in most situations, even left the podium while members of the media were still asking questions following a Nov. 21 loss to Arizona at home.

