Not since the 2018 NFC Championship game have New Orleans Saints fans been as interested in a Rams game as they were Sunday afternoon. Just like in 2018 when the Rams disappointed Saints fans across the world, they managed to do it one more time. The Saints path to the playoffs was simple, defeat their archenemies Atlanta Falcons and hope the Rams could defeat the 49ers and your Saints would be in the playoffs. New Orleans held up their end of the bargain with a 30-20 victory over the Dirty Birds and it seemed like the Rams would as well after they raced to a 17-0 lead. That lead quickly vanished in the second half as the 49ers rallied back to win in overtime. The Saints hopes and their season was now over. Let’s take a look at a few takeaways from the game in Atlanta.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO