Houston, TX

East Loop southbound lanes reopen after officials clear crash that killed pedestrian

 6 days ago

The southbound lanes of the East Loop have reopened after being shut down for nearly two hours after a pedestrian was hit and killed near Clinton Road, according to police.

Authorities arrived at about 8 p.m. to the 900 block of the freeway.

It was unclear if the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

