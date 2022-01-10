East Loop southbound lanes reopen after officials clear crash that killed pedestrian

The southbound lanes of the East Loop have reopened after being shut down for nearly two hours after a pedestrian was hit and killed near Clinton Road, according to police.

Authorities arrived at about 8 p.m. to the 900 block of the freeway.

It was unclear if the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

