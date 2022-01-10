NBA players celebrate Klay Thompson's return after more than two years

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Golden State Warriors fans began lining up outside of San Francisco’s Chase Center hours before Sunday night’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, many carrying signs and wearing No. 11 jerseys in honor of the return of Klay Thompson from a nearly 2 1/2 year absence because of injury. They erupted in cheers as he walked out of the tunnel, roared with every warmup shot and were in near frenzy when he was introduced. “Those are very special moments I’ll never forget,” Thompson said after the game. “I’ll never forget this night. I’ll never forget the reception the...

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO