NBA

NBA players celebrate Klay Thompson's return after more than two years

By ESPN
KGO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the last two years, Klay Thompson's Instagram has been a place for fans to follow along with the Golden State Warriors guard while he's been away from the game. In addition to updates on his recovery from a torn ACL and an Achilles tear, Thompson has given fans an inside...

abc7news.com

Paradise Post

Watch: Steph Curry’s son, Canon, passes Klay Thompson game ball

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry went all out for the return to the court of his Splash Brother Klay Thompson. Curry earlier changed his Twitter photo to Thompson’s, wore number 11 during warm-ups, and had his son Canon, 3, make an assist and present Thompson with the game ball.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry Says He Is A Better Shooter Than Klay Thompson: "It's Definitely Me. I Gotta Be On My A-Game To Beat Him No Matter When It Is."

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson form what is, without a doubt, the greatest shooting backcourt in NBA history. The two players are elite sharpshooters, and two of the best shooters in NBA history. While Stephen Curry is considered the greatest shooter of all time by many, there are a few who believe that Klay is a better pure shooter.
NBA
AllClippers

Paul George Reacts to Klay Thompson Returning

January 9 was a day officially known as 'Klay Day.'. Players around the entire league showed love to Klay Thompson as he returned to his first NBA game since 2019. To put that into perspective, the last time Klay Thompson played an NBA game, Kawhi Leonard was still a Toronto Raptor, James Harden and Chris Paul were still Rockets, and Paul George was still on the Oklahoma City Thunder.
NBA
SFGate

Klay Thompson's Warriors return was mass catharsis masquerading as a basketball game

Klay Thompson sits expressionless in the dim light of the Chase Center as Golden State’s starting lineup is bellowed out by hype man Franco Finn. The crowd is exultant, on the brink, ready to erupt like a righteous powder keg and lay waste to decibel records. Thompson watches as old friend Draymond Green is introduced, followed by Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney and Stephen Curry.
NBA
NBC Sports

Draymond's selfless act shows how much Klay's return meant

SAN FRANCISCO -- The gang finally was supposed to be back on the court together Sunday night at Chase Center. That lasted all of seven seconds. Klay Thompson's return to the Warriors didn't just mean the best team in the NBA was getting back a five-time All-Star and one of the greatest shooters the game has ever seen. It meant the return of the Warriors' Big Three of Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Thompson, a trio that changed franchise history and how basketball could be played.
NBA
GQMagazine

The Second Coming of Stephen Curry

The calm that hovers over the streets around the Chase Center in San Francisco late on a night when no basketball is being played is intoxicating. That is, until you walk inside. That same calm gives way to an eeriness—the space is cavernous and labyrinthian, hallways collapsing into hallways. A corner light flickers in a series of hiccups. Music echoes from some undetermined distance. Following the sounds, I'm led to a kind of makeshift subterranean gym. Laughter rises from a group of handlers, circled around Stephen Curry, who's dressed as if he's just finished a workout. At his feet rest two 30-pound barbells branded with the Golden State Warriors logo. A Warriors towel rests on his head. Drake's Certified Lover Boy ricochets off the walls.
NBA

