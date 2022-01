The Buccaneers certainly weren’t instilling confidence in their fans early on Sunday, nor were the San Francisco 49ers as Bucs fans were scoreboard watching. All those worries were put to bed as the Tampa Bay offense exploded in the second half and a Hall Of Fame Buc saw his new team help his old one in the Bucs’ road to the number two seed in the NFC.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO