The Minnesota Vikings closed out the season with a win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. They finished with an 8-9 record and they have a lot to work on in the offseason. They came out on top against the Bears, 31-17 with a fourth-quarter comeback. While the Vikings won the game, they are still far away from becoming a contender. It was an up and down season and was ultimately disappointing as they missed the NFL Playoffs. Coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman have been fired, which will send the franchise in a new direction.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO