ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Julius Randle must now face the music with Knicks fans

By Marc Berman
NYPost
NYPost
 3 days ago

Now Julius Randle must face the music, the Garden’s loyal fans and the “Bing-Bongs” when the Knicks host the Spurs on Monday.

It will be interesting to see the crowd reaction Randle receives when he is introduced as part of the starting lineup before the contest.

These Knicks fans have taken so much abuse this millennium — their team having won just one playoff series since 2000.

But they’ve never been told to “Shut the f- -k up” — as Randle did in the last home game Thursday.

During their miracle buzzer-beating win against the Celtics provided by RJ Barrett’s 3-point bank shot and Evan Fournier’s career-high 41 points, Randle gave a thumbs-down gesture to the fans and then explained his action in profane terms afterward.

This is one fan base in the NBA that doesn’t need a lecture in loyalty. The Brooklyn Nets are a Hall-of-Famer-laden, title-contending powerhouse across the East River and haven’t stolen any of the orange-and-blue diehards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FP4gQ_0dhC2dDh00
Julius Randle threw his thumbs-down signal in Thursday’s game.

The NBA was furious at Randle’s words and gesture, particularly after a Dec. 2 league memo warning about gestures and bad language.

The league fined him $25,000 on Saturday for “egregious profane language’’ despite an Instagram apology.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau noted the bad judgment used by Randle, saying he had “a bad day at work.’’

“It’s an emotional game,’’ Thibodeau said in Boston on Saturday. “We all sometimes say things we regret later. He said what he had to say. He moved on. None of us are going to be perfect. I’m pleased what he did. He’s been here a while and understands New York.”

There are signs that Monday could be a bust-out evening for Randle, experiencing a less-than-All-Star campaign (He didn’t finish in the top 10 among Eastern forwards in the early voting returns).

Randle, a Dallas native, weaved a solid second half in San Antonio last month and finished with 15 points and seven assists. He also showed positive energy when his shots started falling, encouraging his teammates on the court.

Bad body language has sometimes marked Randle’s campaign when his shots aren’t going down.

On Saturday, Randle was a train wreck and seemed to lose his tenacity in the second half as the Knicks were outscored 55-33 in a 99-75 disaster. Randle even had trouble catching easy passes as the game wore on. All told, Randle committed six turnovers and shot 1-for-7 from 3-point land in scoring 13 points. Randle was not made available for comment in the interview room afterward. Reporters have not been permitted in locker rooms the past two pandemic seasons.

The best part of Randle’s written apology is he sounded committed to the organization despite his apparent disgust with how he has been treated this season — whether on social media, traditional media or during games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ARkoo_0dhC2dDh00
Julius Randle must now earn back the trust of Knicks fans.

Despite his big 30-point night against the Pacers on Tuesday, Randle stepped to the line late in the game and the Garden chanted RJ Barrett’s name. It seemed a trolling maneuver as last season they chanted “MVP” at Randle.

But following Randle’s All-Star campaign in 2020-21, his numbers are down — especially his 3-point shooting percentage, which has fallen to 31.6 percent from 41.1 percent.

Randle is no longer shooting 3s in empty arenas as he did much of last season. As one scout said, “It’s easier to shoot in an empty arena. Now that it’s full again, he’s back to what he was.’’

Indeed, Randle still hasn’t fully come out of the funk from last season’s playoffs against Atlanta when arenas became nearly packed again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32P4Jy_0dhC2dDh00
Randle had 13 points in the Knicks’ loss to the Celtics Sunday.

Randle’s woes are only partly the reason the Knicks stand at 19-21 — in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. If the season ended today, they would be in the lottery — not even the play-in tournament.

Las Vegas nailed the Knicks entering this season, when the sportsbooks came out with their Over/Under for victories. Vegas had the Knicks tied for eighth place in victories in the Eastern Conference and some Knicks fans shuddered in disbelief.

But all the concerns after their 41-31, fourth-place finish in the Eastern Conference from last season have come to fruition.

Their age 30-plus point guards, Kemba Walker and Derrick Rose, haven’t stayed healthy. New-signee Fournier hasn’t been consistent enough — at either end.

And most of all, Randle hasn’t looked enough like a second-team All-NBA superstar.

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Lakers, Knicks, Mavericks And Hornets Reportedly Interested In Myles Turner

This upcoming trade deadline will feature some interesting names that could find new homes next month. Besides Ben Simmons and Jerami Grant, other players could join different teams. After the Indiana Pacers reportedly made Caris LeVert, Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner available on the trade block, the trio has received...
NBA
firstsportz.com

“Jon Jones, Is that you?” Celtics Fan losses cool after exchanging vicious punches at TD Garden during Knicks encounter

Boston Celtics have been far below from expectation since the beginning of 2021-22 season. Be it Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Ime Udoka, all marquee personnel for the iconic team have been criticized throughout the inconsistent run. Moreover, fans have been left frustrated as the Boston Celtics have failed to close out game. Their most recent encounter against the Knicks at home, was just going to justify the same claim.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Evan Fournier
Person
Rj Barrett
Person
Tom Thibodeau
Person
Derrick Rose
Person
Julius Randle
ClutchPoints

The perfect trade Knicks must offer Pistons for Jerami Grant

The New York Knicks have not followed up their playoff season last year with a good start. After the first half of the games played, they are 20-21 and three games back of the 6th seed that guarantees playoffs. As things stand, they would need to go through the play-in...
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Knicks Notes: Walker, Quickley, Grant, Randle

The Knicks are paying the price for counting on a pair of point guards in their 30s who have a history of health issues, writes Stefan Bondy of The New York Daily News. The team entered the season with Kemba Walker and Derrick Rose atop its depth chart at the point, but Walker has missed time recently due to knee problems and Rose is out indefinitely following ankle surgery.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Coach Tom Thibodeau reacts to Knicks fans trolling Julius Randle once again

Julius Randle and New York Knicks is deemed as one of the most unfruitful relations in the 2021-22 season. A relationship that started with utmost love and respect in the previous season has seen the tables turning rapidly. Moreover, it has reached an extend where the Madison Square Garden fans are desperate to pick upon their marquee scorer every now and then, which is surely not taken well by coach Tom Thibodeau.
NBA
Sporting News

Julius Randle booed off the floor by Knicks fans after two-point performance vs. Spurs

New York Knicks fans are considered among the most knowledgable of the lot in the NBA. Expecting them to have a short memory would be highly unlikely. The Knicks' game against the Spurs on Monday night was their first game back home after hosting the Celtics last Thursday, a game New York won courtesy of a game-winning triple at the buzzer by RJ Barrett.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spurs#Celtics#The Brooklyn Nets#Instagram#Eastern
fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Star Ben Simmons Is Now Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama

When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Paradise Post

Watch: Steph Curry’s son, Canon, passes Klay Thompson game ball

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry went all out for the return to the court of his Splash Brother Klay Thompson. Curry earlier changed his Twitter photo to Thompson’s, wore number 11 during warm-ups, and had his son Canon, 3, make an assist and present Thompson with the game ball.
NBA
CBS Boston

Celtics Reportedly Interested In Another Reunion With Jeff Green, Along With Trading For Suns Big Man Jalen Smith

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Stevens could turn to an old friend to help bolster the Celtics’ depth ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Boston is reportedly interested in acquiring Jeff Green from the Denver Nuggets. That comes via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, who discussed a number of trade rumors on the HoopsHype Podcast on Wednesday. In addition to Green, Scotto said the Celtics also have eyes on Suns big man Jalen Smith, whom they’ve expressed interest in acquiring over recent weeks. Smith would make a lot more sense for Boston, given that he’s a 21-year-old former lottery pick averaging 7.5 points and...
NBA
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy