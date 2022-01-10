Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tests COVID-19 positive

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has tested positive for the coronavirus, her office said Sunday evening.

In a brief statement, her office said the New York City Democrat had received a positive test result without stating when the test was administered.

"She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home," it said. "The congresswoman received her booster shot this fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all [U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidance."

Her Twitter account also published a link to her website detailing what one can do if they've been exposed to the virus, test positive or want to schedule a test of vaccination in the city.

Ocasio-Cortez's announcement comes amid surging cases in the state due to the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

According to state data, New York reported 79,777 infections on Sunday, which represents a slight drop from the state-record 90,132 recorded a day prior.

Due to the surge, the New York State Department of Health ordered 40 hospitals to stop non-essential surgeries for a minimum of two weeks.

More than 100 House representatives and senators have contracted the virus amid the pandemic, including Rep. Ron Wright of Texas and congressman-elect Luke Letlow who died as a result, according to govtrack.us.