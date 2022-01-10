ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tests positive for COVID-19

By Catherine Garcia
The Week
The Week
 3 days ago
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has tested positive for COVID-19, her office announced Sunday night. In a statement, Ocasio-Cortez's office...

The Week

The problem with the 'vaxxed and done' convo

Here's the problem with all the recent "vaxxed and done" discourse: While my pandemic may be over, ours isn't. Like a lot of Americans, I'm vaxxed and boosted, and so is everybody in my household. My son goes to middle school every day and my wife works in a grocery store, so I assume the virus is coming home sooner or later — but I'm not too worried about it. Even as the Omicron variant surges and breakthrough infections rise, vaccinated people are pretty much staying out of the hospital. My family has done what we reasonably can to protect our health and lives. Under "vaxxed and done" logic, we should be free to return to some kind of normal, right?
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Week

Health experts say Omicron is headed for a sharp drop, most Americans will get infected, everyone's confused

There's good news about this Omicron phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, and bad news, but much of it is based on educated guesses and the good and bad often blur together. One bit of good news, The Associated Press reports, is that "scientists are seeing signals that COVID-19's alarming omicron wave may have peaked in Britain and is about to do the same in the U.S., at which point cases may start dropping off dramatically."
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Week

Biden bungles at-home COVID tests — again

In a series of tweets this week, the Biden administration announced its latest plans to increase access to at-home, over-the-counter tests for COVID-19. The plans don't make a whole lot of sense. To begin with, the administration appears to think it's reasonable to force insurance companies to reimburse Americans for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Week

Biden-Hogan 2024?

This appears to be a week for wildly implausible political punditry. First, Douglas Schoen and Andrew Stein proposed in The Wall Street Journal that Hillary Clinton mount a comeback by challenging Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination in 2024. Then, in The New York Times, Thomas Friedman held out the prospect of Biden dropping Kamala Harris and choosing Republican Rep. Liz Cheney (Wy.) as his running mate when he seeks re-election two years from now.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Week

How to actually fix America's election problem

President Biden traveled to Georgia on Tuesday to deliver what The Washington Post teased would be a "hard-hitting speech on voting rights" and the need for Congress to pass sweeping legislation to shore them up. But back in Washington, Senate Democrats appeared close to completing a more focused election-reform bill that could do far more good than the president's rhetorical call to arms.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Week

'He's a friend,' Biden says in response to fiery McConnell speech

President Biden appeared unfazed by the fiery criticisms Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) leveled against him in a Senate speech Wednesday, HuffPost reports. HuffPost reporter Igor Bobic said he saw Biden "standing outside McConnell's office, meeting with a group of pages" after McConnell's speech. "I like Mitch McConnell; he's...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Week

Trump's stolen election claims drive record fundraising in secretary of state races

Former President Donald Trump's baseless claims that widespread voter fraud cost him the 2020 election are raising the stakes in swing-state secretary of state races, with Democratic and Republican candidates alike pulling in record-breaking fundraising hauls, HuffPost reports. As President Biden pushes his voting rights bills in Congress and Republican-controlled...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Week

Congressional candidates turn to NFTs as form of campaign finance

Non-fungible tokens, also known as NFTs, have made their way into politics, Bloomberg reports. In fact, some congressional candidates have even begun selling NFTs to help finance their midterms campaigns. For instance, Democratic House candidate Shrina Kurani and Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters have both offered NFTs as "incentives for donors," albeit "to varying degrees of success," Bloomberg reports (these are, after all, still "the early days of crypto's push into politics").
ELECTIONS
The Week

American Idol star Clay Aiken is running for Congress again

Former American Idol star Clay Aiken's congressional campaign is getting an encore. Aiken, the singer best known for placing second on American Idol in 2003, announced Monday he's running for Congress in North Carolina again. He previously ran for a North Carolina congressional seat in 2014 and secured a victory in the Democratic primary, but he was defeated in the general election. Incumbent Republican Renee Elmers won re-election with 59 percent of the vote, according to NBC News.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Week

Health insurers will cover 8 home COVID-19 tests a month starting Saturday, Biden administration says

Private health insurers will be required to cover the costs for up to eight home COVID-19 tests a month for every person on their plans, beginning Saturday, under a new policy the Biden administration detailed Monday. The administration is offering incentives for insurers and group health plans to partner with specific retailers so members can get tests with no upfront costs, but everyone with private insurance will be able to get reimbursed for tests purchased Jan. 15 or later.
PUBLIC HEALTH
