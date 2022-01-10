Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tests positive for COVID-19
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has tested positive for COVID-19, her office announced Sunday night. In a statement, Ocasio-Cortez's office...theweek.com
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has tested positive for COVID-19, her office announced Sunday night. In a statement, Ocasio-Cortez's office...theweek.com
All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.https://theweek.com/
Comments / 5