Public Safety

Man Hurt After Shooting Reported at Shaw-Howard U Metro Station: WMATA

By NBC4 Washington
NBC Washington
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice responded to reports of gunfire at the Shaw-Howard U Metro station in D.C. and found a man shot Sunday, authorities said. Metro transit police responded...

www.nbcwashington.com

Oxygen

Woman, Terrified That She Was Being Followed, Stabbed To Death After Pulling Into Parking Lot She Thought Was Police Station

Just minutes before 35-year-old Christina Raymond was stabbed to death, she had spotted a person she believed to be her ex-boyfriend following her car, authorities say. Frantic, Raymond drove to the Milpitas Police station, but in a fatal error, the 35-year-old drove to the wrong parking lot and ended up next door at the City of Milpitas Department of Public Works, where she was repeatedly stabbed and killed, according to court documents obtained by Oxygen.com.
MILPITAS, CA
WDVM 25

Man arrested after shooting one in eye and killing another

HYBLA VALLEY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) have arrested Jordan Eugene Cochran, 20-years-old, of Alexandria, after two separate shooting incidents, leaving one dead and another injured. Officials said at around 6:22 p.m., FCPD found 18-year-old Kebbren Isaiah Leigh-Gaye, with a gunshot wound to his upper body. Leigh-Gaye was taken to the hospital, […]
ALEXANDRIA, VA
KSLA

Man dies after apartment shooting

The Louisiana Supreme Court has reinstated a vaccine mandate at one of the state’s largest hospital systems. Max and his grandparents Drue and Gary Roberts were among the first to receive a COVID-19 vaccine this afternoon in Texarkana. La. Supreme Court rules Ochsner's vaccine mandate can stand. Updated: 11...
CADDO PARISH, LA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLKY.com

Louisville man charged in alleged road rage shooting in Valley Station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man has been charged after police said he shot another man multiple times during an apparent road rage incident in Valley Station. Daeyon Wallace, 24, was arrested Thursday night on a charge of first-degree assault, according to an arrest slip from the Louisville Metro Police Department.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WAAY-TV

1 hurt in Florence shooting

Florence Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Saturday night. The shooting happened about 5 p.m. in the 3,500 block of Huntsville Road, police said. Information about a suspect or motive has not been released. A male victim was taken to North Alabama Medical Center,...
FLORENCE, AL
fox10phoenix.com

Police investigating shooting after two men were hurt in west Phoenix

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that sent two men to the hospital in west Phoenix Saturday night. Police say the shooting happened near 83rd Avenue and Camelback Road at 7 p.m. Sgt. Vincent Cole says the two men were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox29.com

Police identify 2 Philadelphia teens killed in weekend gun violence

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia Police have identified two of the teens killed in a violent weekend of gun violence in the city Monday. Over the weekend, there were numerous shootings that left at least 3 teens hurt while 2 others died. The first victim was 17-year-old Kristopher Heard who was killed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wkdzradio.com

Man Charged After Hopkinsville Shooting

A man was charged after a report of shots fired on North Elm Street in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a man fired shots hitting a home on North Elm Street just before 6 am. Law enforcement had been called to the same area for a disturbance with a...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WRIC - ABC 8News

Man injured after shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police are searching for the person responsible for shooting a man in the foot Saturday morning. Richmond police are investigating a shooting that happened on the 6300 block of Hull Street Road at 6:40a.m. According to police, a man walked into Chippenham Hospital with a gunshot wound in his foot. […]
RICHMOND, VA
CBS Philly

Woman In Critical Condition, 4 Others Hurt After Germantown Shooting: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A late night shooting in Germantown sent five people to the hospital, with one of them in critical condition, according to Philadelphia police. A police source tells CBS3’s Natasha Brown the shooting involved six suspects, with the lone female victim being an unintended target. Those sources went on to say eight guns were used in the incident, which resulted in 87 shots fired. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 5100 block of Germantown Avenue. Officers arrived to find a 21-year-old woman with gunshots to the chest and torso. She is currently in critical condition. The four other victims were all men and arrived at the hospital in private vehicles. All of them are considered stable. Two of the victims fired back, police sources said. All the victims are between ages 19 and 29. There have been no arrests. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here  
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Chronicle

Man Accused of Trying to Shoot Ex-Partner at Centralia Gas Station

A man accused of shooting at an ex-partner at a Centralia gas station on Dec. 29 was arrested on Monday and has been charged with second-degree assault and drive-by shooting. The victim was reportedly parked at a gas pump in the 1200 block of Mellen Street around 6 p.m. when she saw the defendant, Keaton Taylor, 26, of Centralia, in “a newer, white, four-door passenger vehicle … with one hand on the steering wheel and the other hand holding what she believed to be a firearm,” according to court documents.
CENTRALIA, WA
Las Vegas Sun

Metro: Man killed in downtown Las Vegas shooting

Metro Police is investigating a fatal shooting early this morning in downtown Las Vegas, officials said in a news release. Police at about 12:28 a.m. were called to Ogden Avenue and 13th Street, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, officials said. Homicide detectives learned the victim...
LAS VEGAS, NV

