ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Paula Creamer welcomes first child, daughter Hilton Rose

By Beth Ann Nichols
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PGYlw_0dhC15S900
Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Paula Creamer and fiancé Shane Kennedy welcomed their first child on Friday, a baby girl named Hilton Rose.

Creamer, 35, posted a photo from the hospital in Orlando, Florida, on Instagram to announce Hilton’s arrival at 7 pounds, 7 ounces.

“Welcome to the world Hilton!” Creamer wrote. “You are the best gift ever. Your daddy and I are so blessed.”

Creamer, a 10-time winner on the LPGA, competed in seven events on the LPGA in 2021, returning to competition in May after a more than 18-month break.

She told reporters in July that she planned to come back to the tour after giving birth.

“I definitely want to come back,” said Creamer. “I have every intention of coming out and playing.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

GOP leader McCarthy says he won’t cooperate with 1/6 panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection requested an interview and records from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, as it continues to seek first-hand details from members of Congress on former President Donald Trump’s actions on the day hundreds of his supporters brutally beat police, stormed the building and interrupted the certification of the 2020 election.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Entertainment
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lpga
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

63K+
Followers
112K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy