Golf

Cameron Smith sets PGA Tour scoring record in winning ToC

Field Level Media
 3 days ago

Despite notching an incredible PGA record low 34-under on a 72-hole par, the Tournament of Champions still wasn’t decided until Cameron Smith’s final hole Sunday.

But a birdie on 18 wrapped up Smith’s one-stroke victory and a final-round 65 (8-under) for the Australian in Kapalua, Hawaii.

“Unreal round,” Smith said. “Something I’ll never forget.”

Smith hit eight birdies on the day, including four over the final six holes, to keep his competition at bay.

The win was Smith’s fourth on the Tour. His most recent victory prior to Sunday was at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans — coincidentally where he also earned his first championship — last spring.

Assault On Record Book

World No. 1 Jon Rahm of Spain and Australia’s Matt Jones, who had to settle for second and third respectively, each bested Ernie Els’ previous high-water mark of a 31-under, set at the 2003 TOC. Rahm finished 33-under, while Jones was 32-under.

Rahm, who finished with a 7-under-66 Sunday, birdied his final hole to keep the pressure on Smith, before Smith matched his round.

Rahm scored 32 birdies over four rounds, tying another PGA Tour record. He tied Mark Calcavecchia (2001 Phoenix Open) and Paul Gow (2001 B.C. Open).

“I have every reason to be smiling,” Rahm said. “It’s a bittersweet moment.”

Jones added a third impressive performance, firing a scorching 12-under 61 on Sunday, a round which featured two eagles and eight birdies. After scoring a nearly as good 62 on Saturday, that gave Jones a PGA record of his own, the lowest 36-hole score at 23-under.

Patrick Cantlay finished in fourth place at 26-under after his final-round 6-under-67.

Three golfers finished tied for fifth at 25-under. Collin Morikawa shot a 62 on Sunday, Justin Thomas recorded a 65 and Daniel Berger had a 69.

Kevin Kisner fired a final-round 65 to forge an eighth-place tie with South Korea’s Sungjae Im (final-round 69) at 24-under.

Cam Davis (66) and Marc Leishman (68) rounded out the Top 10, finishing 23-under for the tournament.

Related
Field Level Media

PNC Championship Odds: Tiger, Charlie Woods Longshots

Tiger Woods has overcome lengthy odds to return to a competitive golf event just 10 months following a near-fatal car crash. Odds being offered by one sportsbook say he and son Charlie are also heavy underdogs to best the other 19 teams in this week’s PNC Championship. The annual winter team event pairs a major champion with a family member.
GOLF
Field Level Media

Dalys hold off Woods to win PNC Championship

While all eyes were on Tiger Woods and son Charlie as they carded 11 consecutive birdies, it was John Daly and son John II who walked off with the championship belts. Team Woods put on a frantic run but Team Daly held them off to post a two-shot victory on Sunday in the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando.
GOLF
Field Level Media

Take 5: Tiger tops list of top golf storylines in 2022

The world of golf can look forward to 2022 and rest assured that the sport won’t be forcibly interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, nor dominated by the Brooks Koepka-versus-Bryson DeChambeau discourse any longer (we think). Instead, several other key characters and upcoming fixtures figure to shape the narrative of...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods' son Charlie Woods is "BETTER THAN ME" admits Jon Rahm

Tiger Woods' son Charlie Woods is much a better golfer at the age of 12 than Jon Rahm was at the same stage of his career, admits the World No.1. Rahm, who finished second behind new PGA Tour record winner Cameron Smith at the Tournament of Champions on Sunday, admits he would also love to one day experience playing golf with his own son Kepa just as the Woods' did at the PNC Championship recently.
GOLF
Golf.com

How does 34 under happen? It starts with Tiger, says Jon Rahm

It didn’t feel great for Jon Rahm to break the PGA Tour scoring record by two, only to lose the How Low Can You Go Open on Sunday. In fact, as he said, it felt weird. Thirty-three under is supposed to get it done everywhere. Even on the wide fairways and soft greens on an island in the Pacific Ocean. But Rahm didn’t get it done — he lost by one to Cameron Smith — and he was understandably left with more questions than answers about how it felt.
GOLF
golf365.com

Cameron Smith secures record-breaking wire-to-wire victory in Hawaii

Australia’s Cameron Smith secured one of the biggest wins of his career as he outdueled World No 1 Jon Rahm down the stretch to win the Tournament of Champions in record-setting fashion. Smith held the lead through all four rounds of the PGA Tour event at Kapalua, ultimately finishing...
GOLF
kingstonthisweek.com

McCARTHY'S PGA TOUR NOTES: Cameron Smith wins at Kapalua; is 34-under par too low? Five Canadians playing at this week's Sony Open

The following is an excerpt from Postmedia’s weekly newsletter, Monday Morning Golf presented by Callaway. To have it delivered to your inbox for free each week visit golf.postmedia.com:. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Jon Rahm held the 72-hole...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour pro Matt Jones plays SPEED GOLF and breaks a record

PGA Tour pro Matt Jones drew plaudits for his quick play at the weekend and also made history in Maui. At the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Aussie Jones got the 36-hole scoring record for his weekend exploits. The 41-year-old followed up a Saturday 11-under 62 at the Plantation Course with...
GOLF
Golf Channel

One goal checked off: Cameron Smith cracks OWGR top 10 after Sentry TOC win

One of Cameron Smith’s goals for the new year was cracking the top 10 in the Official World Golf Ranking. It took him just one tournament. Smith captured the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Sunday at Kapalua, beating world No. 1 Jon Rahm in a low-scoring battle that saw Smith finish at a PGA Tour-record 34 under. A day later, the 28-year-old Aussie climbed 11 spots to No. 10 in the world rankings.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Is pro golf broken? Greg Norman has been saying so for years

Editor’s Note: This article originally appeared as a newsletter to Golf Digest+ subscribers. To subscribe to Golf Digest+ for exclusive content and more, click here.​​. The subject of this week’s Local Knowledge, Golf Digest’s narrative podcast, is a complicated figure in our game: Greg Norman. His golf accomplishments are beyond reproach—two major championships, more than six years as the world’s No. 1 player and a wide range of successful off-course business pursuits. Our episode, however, focuses not on Norman’s playing or marketing prowess but his three-decade battle with the PGA Tour. In October, Norman was named CEO of LIV Golf Investments, the Saudi-funded entity planning a new tour that would compete with the PGA Tour for top-level talent.
GOLF
Golf.com

Brandel Chamblee attacked a famous golf myth — here’s why he’s right

Welcome to Play Smart, a game-improvement column that drops every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from Game Improvement Editor Luke Kerr-Dineen to help raise your golf IQ and play smarter, better golf. It only took one week of the 2022 golf season to see one of the greatest performances of the...
GOLF
Awful Announcing

Longtime golf reporter and analyst Tim Rosaforte dies at 66

Longtime golf broadcaster and journalist Tim Rosaforte has died. He spent decades covering the game of golf, including a long run at Golf Channel from 2007 to his retirement in 2019, after he began suffering memory loss that was eventually diagnosed as Alzheimer’s. Rosaforte was remembered immediately and fondly by members of golf media and media in general.
GOLF
