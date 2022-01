FOXBORO (CBS) — Mac Jones has played in some big games during his football career, including a few do-or-die tilts during his final year at Alabama. That ended with a perfect season and a national title. He’s had a few big games during his rookie season with the Patriots, like when he had to square off against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on national TV in Week 4, or his first Monday Night Football in Buffalo in Week 13, and again against Buffalo with the AFC East on the line in Week 16. Now he’s got another showdown with the Bills on...

NFL ・ 11 HOURS AGO