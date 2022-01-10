ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopewell, VA

Hopewell Public Schools announces several school bus delays

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wY0xy_0dhC0NDl00

Due to strains on the school district from staffing shortages, Hopewell City Public Schools released a revised bus schedule for Monday, Jan. 10.

At Hopewell High School, Bus #27 will cover for #33 and will be late, #26 will cover for #39 and be late, #16 will cover for #44 and be late and #15 will cover for #45.

At Patrick Copeland Elementary, #9 will cover for #33 and #15 will cover for #44 and will be late.

At Dupont Elementary, #32 will cover for #10.

At Harry E. James Elementary, #32 and #27 may be slightly late.

At New Hope Academy, #39 will cover for #1 and #10 will cover for #44.

Carter G. Woodson Middle School will have no delays or changes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
City
Hopewell, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Hopewell, VA
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#Hopewell Public Schools#Hopewell High School#Dupont Elementary#New Hope Academy#Middle School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy