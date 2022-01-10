ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

The Rant January 9th

By KJRH Digital
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BYoae_0dhBzvrm00

There's only one game left in the College Football season and it's time to Rant!

Cayden and Chris look ahead to Monday's CFP Title matchup between Alabama and Georgia, discuss OU's Quarterback situation with Caleb Williams in the Transfer Portal and Dillon Gabriel on his way to Norman and ask if there are any changes that should be made to the Portal and NIL in College Football.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Comments / 0

Related
HuffingtonPost

Nick Saban Interrupts Press Conference After Loss And You Need To Hear This

Crusty Alabama football coach Nick Saban showed his softer side after his team’s loss to Georgia in the national championship game on Monday. (Watch the video below.) The Crimson Tide’s dejected quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. had just fielded questions from reporters when Saban motioned for the players to stick around. He asked if he could share a few words.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The College Football#Cfp#Ou#Portal#Nil
The Spun

Nick Saban Reacts To The Loss Of Jameson Williams

Alabama star wide receiver Jameson Williams went down with an apparent knee injury in the second quarter of Monday’s national championship game against Georgia. After hauling in a Bryce Young pass for a huge gain, Williams tried to get past a Bulldogs defender. He lost his footing and crumbled to the ground, immediately grabbing at his left knee.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin reacts to Georgia winning the national title

Lane Kiffin has a long history and friendship with Kirby Smart, and he’s poked fun at the Georgia coach over the years, especially in terms of his relationship to Nick Saban. But Kiffin offered congratulations to Smart and shared it on social media when he said “Congrats!! Amazing journey...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Early Controversial Call

Alabama scored first in tonight’s College Football Playoff National Championship Game, but only after Georgia had a touchdown taken away. On the Crimson Tide’s first possession, it appeared that Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was sacked and fumbled the football. Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean scooped up the loose ball and ran it in for six points.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Boston

Nick Saban’s, Alabama’s Loss Opens Door For Patriots To Win Super Bowl

BOSTON (CBS) — Nick Saban and Bill Belichick, two longtime friends, are both in the conversation for being the greatest football coaches at their respective levels. Saban, of course, has guided Alabama to six national championships, while Belichick has steered the Patriots to six Super Bowls. Yet in an odd twist of fate, while the two have won championships 12 times since 2009, they’ve never won titles in the same year. Really, look: 2011: Alabama wins national championship; Pats lose Super Bowl 2012: Alabama wins national championship; Pats lose AFC Championship Game 2013: Neither team wins championship 2014: Patriots win Super Bowl; Alabama loses in CFP...
NFL
FanSided

Watch Georgia fans flood Athens streets to celebrate national championship

Georgia football won their first national championship in over 40 years, so of course Bulldogs fans flooded the streets of Athens to celebrate. If there’s one thing you can say about Georgia football fans, it’s that they are always dedicated. Whether good or bad times, the Bulldogs fans are there barking. So when it was the best of times on Monday night after winning the program’s first national championship since 1980, the barks were a bit louder.
ATHENS, GA
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy