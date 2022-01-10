ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland police officers hold run in honor of fallen officer Shane Bartek

By Matt Wright
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GMC9V_0dhBzuz300

CLEVELAND (WJW) – His brothers and sisters in blue honored fallen Cleveland Police Patrol Officer Shane Bartek Sunday morning.

Cleveland police officers gathered for a run on the city’s west side to remember and pay tribute to Officer Bartek.

“He always had a smile on his face and was always really positive, a great guy,” patrol officer Valentino Vajusi said. “Not only was he a classmate and a fellow police officer, but he was a good friend. And he was a friend to all of us. And we all shared an experience with him.”

New charges against suspect in murder of Cleveland officer: I-Team

Bartek’s classmates from the 145th police academy led the group run along Rocky River Drive from St. Joseph Academy to the West Park Cleveland Police and Firefighters Memorial, where a moment of silence was held.

“As a class, we thought it would be a great idea to come together to honor the memory of our fallen brother, officer Shane Bartek,” patrol officer Anthony Lee said.

Bartek, 25, was shot and killed Dec. 31 during a carjacking on the city’s west side.

Tamara McLoyd, 18, is charged with aggravated murder for his death.

“It’s hard. It’s devastating. I don’t think I’ll ever be the same,” patrol officer Megan Hollenbeck said. “Me and Shane were very close, and we had a connection that will last a lifetime. He impacted my life, and I know he has changed other people’s lives. Not only me, but other people as well.”

Stimulus check latest: IRS letter explains if you qualify for recovery rebate credit

Officer Bartek joined the Cleveland Division of Police in 2019 and served in the Fifth District on the city’s east side.

“You could tell he was honored to wear the badge,” Lee said.

Colleagues said he was dedicated to helping others.

“He knew how to make people laugh, he knew how to cheer them up,” Vajusi said. “He was a definition of a people’s person.”

Calling hours for Bartek were scheduled to be held Monday, with funeral services planned for 10 a.m. Tuesday at Grace Church in Middleburg Heights.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Honors for arrest after officer’s murder

Editor’s Note: The video above is from Officer Shane Bartek’s funeral. RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Hours after a fallen Cleveland police officer was laid to rest Tuesday, the City of Richmond Heights honored officers and dispatchers for making an arrest in the case. Police video from New Year’s Eve showed Richmond Heights police chasing […]
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Middleburg Heights, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Police Academy#Murder#Cleveland Police Patrol#St Joseph Academy
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Dayton mass shooter didn’t target sister: Police

(AP) – The gunman who killed nine people in 2019 outside a crowded strip of nightclubs in Dayton apparently shot all his victims — including his younger sister — at random, police said in a report that stopped short of making a final conclusion. The investigative report released by Dayton police says there is no […]
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Missing Wayne County woman found safe, police say

ORRVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – The Orrville Police Department have canceled the missing person alert for a woman who was reported missing Tuesday afternoon. According to investigators, 87-year-old Ethel Norris had been last seen leaving her Orrville home on Paradise Road and hadn’t returned. She was heading eastbound on I-76, near State Route 21. According to […]
ORRVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
IRS
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Local kid crime ring includes 11-year-old

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team uncovered a ring of kids busted for carjackings and more, and one of the suspects is just 11 years old. This comes to light just after police said an 18-year-old woman carjacked and killed Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek. Last month, Parma police arrested a group of kids, […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

21K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy