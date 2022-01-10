Cleveland police officers hold run in honor of fallen officer Shane Bartek

CLEVELAND (WJW) – His brothers and sisters in blue honored fallen Cleveland Police Patrol Officer Shane Bartek Sunday morning.

Cleveland police officers gathered for a run on the city’s west side to remember and pay tribute to Officer Bartek.

“He always had a smile on his face and was always really positive, a great guy,” patrol officer Valentino Vajusi said. “Not only was he a classmate and a fellow police officer, but he was a good friend. And he was a friend to all of us. And we all shared an experience with him.”

Bartek’s classmates from the 145th police academy led the group run along Rocky River Drive from St. Joseph Academy to the West Park Cleveland Police and Firefighters Memorial, where a moment of silence was held.

“As a class, we thought it would be a great idea to come together to honor the memory of our fallen brother, officer Shane Bartek,” patrol officer Anthony Lee said.

Bartek, 25, was shot and killed Dec. 31 during a carjacking on the city’s west side.

Tamara McLoyd, 18, is charged with aggravated murder for his death.

“It’s hard. It’s devastating. I don’t think I’ll ever be the same,” patrol officer Megan Hollenbeck said. “Me and Shane were very close, and we had a connection that will last a lifetime. He impacted my life, and I know he has changed other people’s lives. Not only me, but other people as well.”

Officer Bartek joined the Cleveland Division of Police in 2019 and served in the Fifth District on the city’s east side.

“You could tell he was honored to wear the badge,” Lee said.

Colleagues said he was dedicated to helping others.

“He knew how to make people laugh, he knew how to cheer them up,” Vajusi said. “He was a definition of a people’s person.”



Calling hours for Bartek were scheduled to be held Monday, with funeral services planned for 10 a.m. Tuesday at Grace Church in Middleburg Heights.

