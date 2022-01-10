Will Smith, Nicole Kidman, ‘The Power of the Dog’ and ‘Succession’ among Golden Globes winners as show isn’t televised amid controversy

The winners list at the 2022 Golden Globes wasn’t short on star power — even though the actual ceremony was.

Will Smith, Nicole Kidman, Jason Sudeikis and Jean Smart were among the big-name actors awarded honors Sunday by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association during a bizarre stripped-down ceremony that had no audience and wasn’t even televised amid a series of controversies.

Smith won best actor in a drama movie for his portrayal of Richard Williams, father of Venus and Serena Williams, in the tennis biopic “King Richard,” while Kidman won best actress in the genre for her performance as Lucille Ball in “Being the Ricardos.”

The dark Western flick “The Power of the Dog,” about a domineering cattle rancher, was named best drama film, while Jane Campion was awarded best director and Kodi Smit-McPhee won best supporting actor for their work on the movie.

Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of “West Side Story,” meanwhile, was named best musical or comedy movie, with Rachel Zegler winning best actress in the genre for her performance as Maria, and co-star Ariana DeBose winning best supporting actress for her portrayal of Anita.

On the TV side, “Succession” — a satire centering on a family fighting for control of their company — was awarded best drama series. Jeremy Strong won best actor in a drama show for his performance on “Succession,” while Sarah Snook won best supporting actress in a series, miniseries or TV movie.

Michaela Jae Rodriguez, star of the FX drama “Pose,” became the first trans actress to win a Golden Globe when she was awarded best actress in a drama series.

Sudeikis won best actor in a musical or comedy series for his performance as the upbeat titular coach in “Ted Lasso,” while Smart, who plays a decorated standup comic in “Hacks,” won best actress in a musical or comedy show.

“Hacks” was also named best musical or comedy series.

Sunday’s ceremony at the Beverly Hilton in Southern California became a low-key affair after the Los Angeles Times reported last year that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which organizes the Globes, didn’t have a single Black member.

The association also drew criticism after the newspaper reported that 30 members of the group were put up at a five-star French hotel during a set visit for the series “Emily in Paris,” which later received two surprise nominations at the 2021 ceremony.

NBC, the typical telecaster of the Golden Globes, opted not to air the awards show this year due to the controversy, while celebrities from more than 100 public relations companies were said to be boycotting the event. Nominees remained conspicuously silent in December when the Globes unveiled the 2022 finalists.

Despite the backlash, the HFPA moved forward with the event, but didn’t announce until last week that the ceremony wouldn’t be televised or live-streamed online, or that media credentials wouldn’t be made available for reporters covering the show.

Instead, the winners were rolled out unceremoniously through a live blog on the Golden Globes website, and via the show’s social media pages.

Following the controversy, the HFPA introduced a board devoted to “transformational change,” made German journalist Helen Hoehne its president, and added 21 new members, which include six Black journalists.

“For eight months, we have worked tirelessly as an organization to be better,” Hoehne said during December’s nominations announcement. “We changed our rules, bylaws, added a new code of conduct and restructured our governance.”

Other notable winners Sunday included Andrew Garfield, who won best actor in a musical or comedy film for his performance as “Rent” writer Jonathan Larson in “Tick, Tick... Boom!” — and Kate Winslet, who won best actress in a miniseries or TV film for playing a detective on the crime drama “Mare of Easttown.”