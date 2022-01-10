ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Paige Spiranac’s Tweet About Ben Roethlisberger Is Going Viral

By Andrew Holleran
The Spun
The Spun
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers are heading to the playoffs – barring a shocking tie between the Chargers and the Raiders on Sunday night. It’s been quite the year for Big Ben and the Steelers, who knocked...

thespun.com

Comments / 14

Related
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes scares Chiefs fans with cryptic tweet before Wild Card round vs. Steelers

Kansas City Chiefs fans went into a minor panic mode, albeit rather briefly, after Patrick Mahomes sent out a rather cryptic tweet. In the said tweets, it looked like Mahomes is enduring something. He first sent out a confused emoji before writing a five-word note, saying “please don’t make me sad.” Of course Chiefs fans became worried about their star QB’s well-being and mental state.
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Reportedly Signed Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The Chiefs are reportedly signing speedster wide receiver Matthew Sexton to a futures deal. Sexton spent training camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was cut before the 2021 season began as the Steelers trimmed their roster to 53 players for the season. Sexton will now try and carve out a...
NFL
On3.com

Notre Dame, Steelers legend Jerome Bettis reveals huge life decision

Former Pittsburgh Steelers and Notre Dame running back Jerome Bettis made a big announcement Monday. The NFL standout posted on Twitter that he has returned to South Bend to finish his final semester of college. “I have always told my kids that whatever you start, you finish,” Bettis wrote. “Today...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Popculture

Tennessee Titans Player Charged With Misdemeanor Assault After Fight With Walgreens Employee

Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree was recently issued a citation as he was charged with misdemeanor assault after a fight with a Walgreens employee in Nashville, according to ESPN. The Metro Nashville Police Department said the incident took place on Sunday night at Walgreens after a verbal altercation between a 20-year-old male employee and some individuals who entered the store with Dupree, who allegedly grabbed the employee and his phone. That led to a fight between Dupree and the employee, and Durpee left once the altercation was over.
NFL
FOX Sports

Steelers head to KC for game with AFC playoff implications

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Steelers coach Mike Tomlin called Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce the “best in the business.”. He talked about about how wide receiver Tyreek Hill can create “unbelievable issues." He waxed poetic about defensive tackle Chris Jones and his rare “ability to disrupt...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Raiders#Afc#Pointsbet Sportsbook#Pointsbetusa
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Reveals What He Told Ravens Players After Final Game vs. Baltimore

While it hasn’t been officially confirmed, all signs point to this year be the final season of Ben Roethlisberger’s longtime NFL career. Throughout his 18 years in the league, the Steelers signal caller has engaged in countless battles with the division-rival Baltimore Ravens defense. And while it will no doubt be an emotional day when he finally hangs up the cleats, Roethlisberger is looking forward to getting rid of that hard-fought matchup.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

NFL power rankings, Week 18: Breaking down Super Bowl contenders, plus why the Ravens should be better in 2022

Each week of the NFL season, The Baltimore Sun will rank all 32 NFL teams. The rankings will take into account not just weekly performance, but how well each team measures up as Super Bowl contenders, regardless of win-loss record. Here are the rankings after Week 18: Super Bowl favorites 1. Green Bay Packers (13-4; No. 1 last week) 2. Kansas City Chiefs (12-5; No. 2) 3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers ...
NFL
ESPN

Raiders win in overtime to make NFL playoffs: Did the Chargers blow it? Should the teams have played for a tie? That wild ending explained

Pure, unadulterated chaos. The final game of the 2021 NFL regular season was arguably the most dramatic of the entire league year. We've seen nail-biting finishes in this game before, like the 49ers-Seahawks matchup that decided a division by an inch two seasons ago. Leaving aside the elephant in the room that I'm about to discuss, this was a fabulously entertaining football game that the Raiders won in overtime 35-32. The Chargers converted seven consecutive opportunities on plays in which a failure would have ended their season with an average of more than 11 yards to go. There were moments in which it felt like each team was holding on for dear life.
NFL
NBC Sports

FMIA Week 18: ‘Sometimes You Get A Sense.’ Ben Roethlisberger And The Steelers Crash NFL Playoffs – Barely!

I don’t root for outcomes. I root for stories. While watching the end of Pittsburgh-Baltimore, I thought: After the last seven days, with the gauzy Ben Roethlisberger Monday night goodbye, and Carson Wentz spitting the bit and the Colts losing a gimme to Jacksonville, and opening the playoff door for the Steelers, and the Steelers taking the second possession in overtime against the despised Ravens in Baltimore, and the season and Roethlisberger’s career coming down to a fourth-and-eight … Really, truly, how great would it be if the lumbering 39-year-old converted against the blitz and finished the job?
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Ben Roethlisberger Said Wednesday

During this Wednesday’s media session, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger revealed his mindset for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Roethlisberger has been favored in a handful of playoff games over the course of his career, but he knows this Sunday’s game won’t be one of them.
NFL
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Reveals His Mindset For This Sunday

The last time the Steelers and Chiefs met, it wasn’t pretty. Kansas City pitched a 30-point shutout until the final minutes of fourth. So needless to say, very few are giving Ben Roethlisberger and the 9-7-1 Steelers a chance this weekend. Speaking on what could be his last NFL...
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: NFL Makes Ruling On T.J. Watt Appeal

T.J. Watt will remain tied with Michael Strahan for the NFL’s single-season sack record. After investigating an appeal made by the Pittsburgh Steelers organization, the league has decided to uphold it’s original ruling that Watt’s hit on Baltimore quarterback Tyler Huntley in the first quarter was not a sack.
NFL
Field Gulls

The Seahawks are going to the playoffs

Congratulations to the playoffing Seattle Seahawks, all 11 of them, all distinguished alumni of the program. All dear to our hearts, to some degree. And all still playing! Except one, because of late-breaking news. With the actual Seahawks sitting at home for the first time since 2017, former members of...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 16-13 season-ending loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Ravens saw their season come to a disappointing end Sunday after a 16-13 overtime loss to the Steelers in Baltimore. Here’s what we learned from the Ravens’ sixth straight loss: On the last day of their 2021 season, the Ravens had to confront the fact they weren’t quite good enough. Hope visited M&T Bank Stadium for a brief patch of Sunday afternoon. The Ravens could not help but glance at ...
NFL
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
355K+
Followers
47K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy