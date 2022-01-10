Paige Spiranac’s Tweet About Ben Roethlisberger Is Going Viral

I don’t root for outcomes. I root for stories. While watching the end of Pittsburgh-Baltimore, I thought: After the last seven days, with the gauzy Ben Roethlisberger Monday night goodbye, and Carson Wentz spitting the bit and the Colts losing a gimme to Jacksonville, and opening the playoff door for the Steelers, and the Steelers taking the second possession in overtime against the despised Ravens in Baltimore, and the season and Roethlisberger’s career coming down to a fourth-and-eight … Really, truly, how great would it be if the lumbering 39-year-old converted against the blitz and finished the job?
