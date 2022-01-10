ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, WA

George Lopez Opens Up About His Health After Scary Onstage Incident

By Tracey Johnson
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When it comes to his health, George Lopez doesn't take any chances. While talking to Future of Personal Health about his kidney disease, the comedian reveaIed why the disease had progressed seemingly so rapidly for him. "I ignored the signs and went on with my life," he said. This time around,...

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

 

Outsider.com

Comedian George Lopez Reportedly Falls Ill During New Year’s Eve Stand Up

Comedian George Lopez abruptly halted his New Year’s Eve performance at a Washington casino Friday. Lopez was performing an NYE comedy set at the Muckleshoot Casino resort in Auburn, Washington when he became ill in the middle of his set. Lopex began struggling around 4 p.m. According to an eyewitness at the show, roughly 30-45 minutes into his performance Lopez started sweating. He began asking for water before someone in front eventually offered some after no one brought the performer any.
AUBURN, WA
sandiegouniontribune.com

George Lopez recovering from flu after abruptly exiting New Year’s Eve show

Comedian George Lopez is on the mend after falling ill during a New Year’s Eve comedy show that resulted in him walking offstage during his set. The stand-up comic was performing at a 4 p.m. show Friday at Muckleshoot Casino Resort in Auburn, Wash., before he appeared to be in distress, apologized to the audience and left the stage, according to TMZ, which reported that an ambulance arrived shortly thereafter.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Deadline

George Lopez Cancels & Reschedules New Year’s Eve Casino Show After Falling Ill – Report

Comic George Lopez cancelled – and later rescheduled – his New Year’s Eve performance at the Muckleshoot Casino Resort in Auburn, Washington, after falling ill and walking offstage during a matinee. The cancellation of the evening show was confirmed by the resort in a tweet last night. The show was subsequently rescheduled for Friday, March 18. According to a report by TMZ, Lopez was in the middle of a 4 p.m. show when, as told by an eyewitness, he began to sweat and asked for water. He then apologized to the audience and walked exited the stage. An ambulance was observed pulling up to the venue, but it was unclear if it was intended for Lopez. We are pleased to share tonight’s cancelled 8 pm performance by George Lopez has been rescheduled to Friday, March 18. pic.twitter.com/8xYUkMYtiA — Muckleshoot Casino Resort (@Muckleshoot_C) January 1, 2022
AUBURN, WA
EW.com

George Lopez treated by paramedics after falling ill and leaving stage

George Lopez is recuperating from the flu, according to reps, after the comedian reportedly fell ill during a stand-up show on New Year's Eve. TMZ first reported that Lopez, 60, walked off the stage at the Muckleshoot Casino Resort in Auburn, Wash. and an ambulance was called to attend to him.
AUBURN, WA
