TRACY, Calif. — A popular Mexican singer and his friends were attacked before taking the stage at a night club in Tracy. Jesus Mendoza posted on Facebook about the attack on Saturday, saying that he and his band were mugged. In the video, Mendoza is bleeding from the head, and saying in Spanish that the injuries came from being hit multiple times with a gun. He added that his friend were hit as well.

TRACY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO