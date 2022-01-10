ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

PGA Tour records: Lowest 36-, 54- and 72-hole scores

By Golf News Net
thegolfnewsnet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith his first two rounds at the 2017 Sony Open in Hawaii, Justin Thomas set the all-time PGA Tour record for the lowest 36-hole total in an event. Thomas shot 59 in the first round -- then the eighth sub-60 round in PGA Tour history -- and then backed it up...

thegolfnewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
calgolfnews.com

PGA Tour Picks: Sony Open in Hawaii

Eighth-ranked Bryson DeChambeau of Clovis would have been one of the favorites in the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu this week, but he was forced to withdraw because of a sore wrist. That means that Cameron Smith of Australia, who captured the Sentry Tournament of...
GOLF
Popculture

Tiger Woods and Girlfriend Erica Herman Wear Matching Outfits on Vacation

Tiger Woods and his girlfriend Erica Herman are bringing in the new year with some style. The two were spotted at LAX on Sunday and were wearing matching outfits. Herman wore a white tie-dye sweatsuit which matches the shorts Woods was wearing. It's not clear if Woods was wearing a white tie-dye shirt as he had on a "Straight Outta Ice Bath" sweatshirt while wearing a white hat.
GOLF
GolfWRX

WOTW: John Daly’s Rolex Yacht-Master II in Solid Yellow Gold

The PNC Championship is always such a fun tournament to watch and this year was no exception. With fantastic golf played by everyone and Tiger making his first appearance in months, there was something for everyone. Fan favorite, John Daly, and his son played the best golf and took home the red belts! As John accepted his trophy, he did so with a Rolex Yacht-Master II on his wrist.
GOLD
Golf.com

What is Tiger Woods’ net worth? It would cover a lot of PNC Championship purses.

Let’s answer the question in the headline right away:. Tiger Woods’ net worth is a lot of money. More accurately, according to multiple sites that track this sort of thing, Woods’ net worth is estimated at around $800 million. But for most folks, when you start adding commas and zeroes, it’s hard to grasp what one “eight” and eight “zeroes” really mean, other than maybe “quite a bit.” So let’s have some fun and play a game that, while done before, maybe puts it all into better perspective.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Golf Digest

Is pro golf broken? Greg Norman has been saying so for years

Editor’s Note: This article originally appeared as a newsletter to Golf Digest+ subscribers. To subscribe to Golf Digest+ for exclusive content and more, click here.​​. The subject of this week’s Local Knowledge, Golf Digest’s narrative podcast, is a complicated figure in our game: Greg Norman. His golf accomplishments are beyond reproach—two major championships, more than six years as the world’s No. 1 player and a wide range of successful off-course business pursuits. Our episode, however, focuses not on Norman’s playing or marketing prowess but his three-decade battle with the PGA Tour. In October, Norman was named CEO of LIV Golf Investments, the Saudi-funded entity planning a new tour that would compete with the PGA Tour for top-level talent.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Spieth
Person
Ernie Els
Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods, the little bet with Steve Williams

Tiger Wood shared on the Saturday Golf Channel broadcast an episode with his former swing coach, Butch Harmon, and his former caddie, Steve Williams. “We talked a lot about how hilly this course is, and back in the day, Tiger and his caddie, Steve Williams had a little bet,” Wood said.
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Cameron Smith, the lowest score since 1950

The Sentry Tournament of Champions goes to Cameron Smith who, in Hawaii, with a total of 258 (65 64 64 65, -34) strokes surpasses Jon Rahm, world number 1, and celebrates his fourth career title on the PGA Tour of golf at 157th apparition. Cameron Smith, Sentry. After Geoff Ogilvy...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#John Deere Classic#Waialae Country Club#Colonial Country Club#The Pga Tour
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour pro Matt Jones plays SPEED GOLF and breaks a record

PGA Tour pro Matt Jones drew plaudits for his quick play at the weekend and also made history in Maui. At the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Aussie Jones got the 36-hole scoring record for his weekend exploits. The 41-year-old followed up a Saturday 11-under 62 at the Plantation Course with...
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

John Cook: "Tiger Woods'll not play in 2022"

Golf Channel analyst and 11-time Tour winner John Cook is one of the select few in Woods’ orbit, and he thinks we’ll have to wait a long time to see Woods play on Tour again. John Cook, statements. “I don’t see it in the next 12 months.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
GolfWRX

Leading analyst believes Tiger could retire at 2022 Open Championship

In 2015, Tiger Woods made it clear just how much he loves the Old Course at St. Andrews, revealing he wants to play the course backwards in his lifetime. ”It’s brilliant–how you can play it so many different ways.” said Tiger “I’ve always wanted to play it one time–before I die I want to play it one time backwards.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy