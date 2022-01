A local favorite breakfast spot will soon open up their doors once again after closing down due to COVID-19. At the start of the new year, Pirates Den, a Brigantine favorite, announced on Facebook that they would be closing down due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19. The restaurant said that they felt this was the best and safest thing they could do to protect both the employees and patrons alike. The restaurant shut down for service at three o'clock in the afternoon on New Year's Day.

BRIGANTINE, NJ ・ 6 DAYS AGO