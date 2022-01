Next week NCIS season 19 is going to be airing on CBS, so while you wait for it, let’s go behind the scenes with a key player in Katrina Law. If you look below (via her official Instagram), you can see a fun snap featuring Katrina, Brian Dietzen (Jimmy), and Wilmer Valderrama (Torres). We’re hoping that all three of them have a big story coming up, and we know that one thing to be excited about is a crossover between the main show and NCIS: Hawaii. Both Katrina and Wilmer were previously announced as being a part of that.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO