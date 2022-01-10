ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

New mask requirements for UArizona students this semester

By Greg Bradbury
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10NEwc_0dhByJjJ00

The University of Arizona's spring semester starts on Wednesday. Students who have already returned to campus may have already noticed new signs that say students are required to wear a surgical or higher-grade mask like a KN95.

The university says that they must be worn at the following times:

  • In all indoor spaces where it is not possible to adequately and continuously maintain social distance.
  • Inside a Cat Tran shuttle or any other public transportation provided by the University.
  • Any building/facility that is operated by or affiliated with the University where patients or human research subjects participating in clinical research are seen in person.
  • In locations where personal protective equipment (including masks) has always been required to maintain safety protocols for situations with high hazards, such as areas where regulated chemicals are used or stored and other laboratory settings.

Some students are in agreement with the new policy.

"I think it's important to keep the students safe and the faculty safe," Sioas Marquez, a sophomore said. "I think it's in everyone's best interest to just really go along with it no matter how annoying it may be. It's really not that big of a deal to prevent the spread of the disease and try to contain it."

"I think it's a bit necessary," Topher Esguerra, a junior, said. "I don't think it's too crazy to ask."

However, Zaira Sweeney, who is also a junior, is not optimistic that people will follow the new rules.

"I don't think people will do it," she said. "There has already been so much unrest about the normal face masks that."

The university said they will be providing the masks at the entrances to buildings on campus.

An additional COVID-19 preventative measure is testing.

All students who live in campus housing will be required to get a test before the start of the semester. Students can find more details on testing here .

"That's important especially in these closer-knit communities," Sioas Marquez, a junior, said. "There isn't a whole bunch of room for people to not be interacting with each other."

Comments / 0

Related
blackchronicle.com

Districts with mostly Black, Hispanic students requiring masks

DALLAS — When Dallas Independent School District students return to the classroom Wednesday, they will still be required to wear masks. They’ll be required to wear them until at least mid-March. “Based upon the data review and consultation with the health professionals, we decided that was in the...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Masks#College#Uarizona#University
wcn247.com

COVID-19 spike prompts Pitt to start semester online

PITTSBURGH--The University of Pittsburgh begins its spring semester online because of the surge in COVID-19 cases. Pitt officials say students will begin classes on Jan. 10 and attend their first two and a half weeks of classes remotely. Officials say students will also undergo COVID-19 testing during that time, and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
nwahomepage.com

Masks required for students and staff at Fort Smith Public Schools

Masks required for students and staff at Fort Smith Public Schools. Masks required for students and staff at Fort Smith Public Schools. COVID-19 in Arkansas: active cases double in last week. Mercy Hospital Northwest sees staffing challenges amidst surge in omicron COVID-19 cases. Downtown parking deck groundbreaking in Fayetteville. Alma...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Face Mask
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Cats
iheart.com

OSU Announces COVID-19 Testing Protocols for Spring Semester

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVN)--The Ohio State University has announced COVID-19 testing protocols and procedures for students and staff returning to campus for the spring semester. The rules affect students living in campus dorms, and those in fraternities and sororities near campus. For students returning to the dorms, a rapid antigen test is required this weekend. That can be done at the French Field House, and students can return to their dorms with a negative test.
COLUMBUS, OH
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Marquette University pushes back spring semester start date, requiring students to get booster COVID-19 vaccines

MILWAUKEE — Marquette University is pushing back the start of its spring semester as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the university announced Wednesday evening. Classes are now set to resume for undergraduates, graduates and law school students on January 24, with residence hall move-in set for January 22 and 23. Most classes had been set to start on January 18....
MADISON, WI
arizona.edu

UArizona returns in person, requires surgical-grade masks or higher, partners with county on community vaccinations

University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins, in a virtual briefing Monday, shared details of the university's updated guidance for returning for in-person classes in spring 2022. He discussed the university's updated face coverings policy, which requires people to wear surgical or higher-grade masks in all campus indoor spaces. The...
TUCSON, AZ
abc57.com

Notre Dame updates COVID-19 protocols, will require masks indoors to start spring semester

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind.—The University of Notre Dame has announced its updated COVID-19 protocols for the spring semester. Until 90% of the campus community “has achieved the full protection of an approved booster,” students, faculty and staff will be expected to wear face masks while indoors on campus, except when alone in private offices, or for students, while inside residence halls. Visitors must wear masks while inside at all times.
NOTRE DAME, IN
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy