Thousands of children head back to the classroom in the Hudson Valley

Thousands of students in the Hudson Valley will be heading off to class Monday for in-person learning for the first time in a week.

Students in the Yonkers and New Rochelle schools districts have been learning remotely since Jan. 3 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

"My thought was since we know the 3-weeks after the holiday would be challenging in terms of people testing positive, the decision was to take tomorrow and then the Monday before Tuesday, the 18th, take the test again. If you continue to be negative, we expect you for learning in person," says Yonkers Public Schools superintendent Dr. Edwin Quezada.

Families in the Yonkers Public Schools district were offered state-issued COVID-19 testing kits which contained two kits each. Parents were required to administer one test to the children on the day before the reopening and the second on Jan. 17 in a move aimed at reducing the threat of COVID-19.

Schools officials say that in-person learning is beneficial for students academically, socially and emotionally.