6th-tier Kidderminster gets West Ham in FA Cup 4th round

By The Associated Press
The State
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSixth-tier Kidderminster's reward for reaching the fourth round of the FA Cup for the first time in 35 years is a home match against Premier League team West Ham. Kidderminster rallied to beat Reading 2-1 on Saturday. The other non-league team to make it to...

