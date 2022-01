Stetson Bennett IV wasn't going to let himself be the reason Georgia fell short of a national championship, kicking things into high gear for the final 20 minutes of the Bulldogs' legacy-defining victory over Alabama in Indianapolis last night. After throwing for 224 yards and two scores, the senior quarterback presumably had the time of his life — and anyone else's life — enjoying the accomplishment with his friends and family.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO