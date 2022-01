An asteroid three times the size of the Empire State building will pass by the Earth in six days.The enormous space rock, which is one kilometre wide, will fly by our planet on 18 January at a speed of over 47,000 miles per hour.According to Nasa, any asteroid 140 metres across or larger could be devastating if it crashed into the Earth – unleashing more energy than a thousand atomic bombs.This will be the closest the asteroid is expected to come to Earth for the next two centuries but will not be near enough to be cause for alarm.Despite being...

ASTRONOMY ・ 22 HOURS AGO