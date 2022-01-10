ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals hitting the road after 38-30 loss to Seattle

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals will play their first playoff...

24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Team With the Best Chance to Win the Super Bowl

The NFL’s 2021 regular season has come to an end after a wild Week 18. The 14 playoff teams are set, with the top seed in each conference earning a first round bye. The remaining dozen squads are going to duke it out in the Wild Card round. Though each playoff team has given itself […]
1460 ESPN Yakima

Seahawks win 38-30 to Spoil Cardinals Shot at NFC West Title

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Russell Wilson threw three touchdown passes, Rashaad Penny ran for 190 yards and a touchdown, and the Seattle Seahawks spoiled a shot at the NFC West title for the Arizona Cardinals by beating them 38-30 on Sunday. It was a back-and-forth game that was supplemented by a healthy dose of scoreboard watching. The Cardinals were still in the running for a the NFC West title with a win on Sunday and the 49ers beat the Rams in overtime. In the end, the scoreboard’s results were moot. The Cardinals couldn’t take care of business against the Seahawks and will settle for the No. 5 seed in the bracket.
Yakima Herald Republic

Report card: Bob Condotta grades the Seahawks' 38-30 win over the Cardinals

Jan. 10—GLENDALE, Ariz. — It wasn't the end to the season the Seahawks wanted. But the ending itself was what they needed, rousing wins over Detroit and Arizona by a combined 89-59 and scoring on all but three of 22 drives, games that seemed to indicate that maybe Seattle really hadn't been that far off all along and could, maybe, blame most of it on Russell Wilson's injury.
The Spun

Cowboys Could Reportedly Hire Fired NFL Head Coach

The Dallas Cowboys could end up experiencing significant coaching staff turnover this off-season. Luckily for them, several recently-fired NFL head coaches are looking for work. Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is expected to get plenty of interest from teams currently without a head coach. That would be the Broncos, Bears,...
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
The Spun

Brian Flores Is Already Being Linked To 1 NFL Opening

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores may not be out of a job for much longer. The Dolphins opted to part ways with Flores on Monday morning. It was a shocking decision for a number of reasons, especially considering Miami went 9-8 this season with no true star quarterback under center.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here is Brian Flores' statement regarding his firing

The Miami Dolphins announced on Monday that they have head coach Brian Flores after three seasons. With the announcement, owner Stephen Ross released a statement about Flores and the decision that he and general manager Chris Grier, who is reportedly safe, were making. In his three seasons with Miami, Flores...
CowboyMaven

Tragic Turn: Cowboys Ex Aldon Smith in Court on Serious Charges

FRISCO - Former All-Pro pass rusher Aldon Smith is in trouble again as his life continues to teeter toward tragedy. Smith, who last played at a high level for a short time with the Dallas Cowboys - an attempt to rejuvenate his NFL career following a five-year layoff due to legal and behavioral issues - is heading to court because of his involvement in a serious accident.
