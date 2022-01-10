ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Orbital Sunrise Over Canada

SpaceRef
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sun shines above the Earth's horizon as the...

spaceref.com

Space.com

China's Chang'e 5 lunar lander is first to find water on the moon up close

China's Chang'e 5 lunar lander just marked a historic first: The spacecraft became the first to detect water on the moon at its landing site in real time. Chang'e 5 found water at its landing site near Oceanus Procellarum on the moon's near side, using an instrument that detects water by determining spectral reflectance measurements of regolith (soil) and rocks.
ASTRONOMY
SpaceRef

The Nanoracks Bishop Airlock At Work In Orbit On ISS

The Nanoracks Bishop Airlock is the first permanent, commercial addition to the International Space Station (ISS) infrastructure. The Bishop Airlock was launched to the International Space Station on SpaceX CRS-21 on 6 December 2020. It was berthed to the Tranquility module on 19 December 2020 by the Canadarm2. The module was built by Nanoracks, Thales Alenia Space, and Boeing. More information.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NBC News

Huge prehistoric 'sea dragon' fossil discovered in U.K. reservoir

LONDON — What began with routine maintenance at a British nature reserve and reservoir has been hailed as a giant Jurassic "mega-find." Officials at Anglian Water and the Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust said Monday that they had uncovered the skeleton of an extinct prehistoric reptile predator, known colloquially as a sea dragon — the largest and most complete ever discovered in the U.K.
SCIENCE
BBC

RAF man set to unleash Virgin Orbit space rocket over Pacific

RAF pilot Matthew Stannard will be at the controls of a jumbo jet on Thursday when it launches a rocket to space from out over the Pacific Ocean. The airman is currently seconded to Sir Richard Branson's satellite launch company, Virgin Orbit, which will be attempting to loft seven spacecraft.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Vice

People Think China Launched an ‘Artificial Sun’ Into the Sky

Just before the New Year, China set a clean energy record by sustaining a nuclear fusion reaction at 185 million degrees Fahrenheit for more than 17 minutes using its “artificial sun.”. That’s exciting news for humanity’s abundant clean energy future, but if you spent any time on the internet...
SCIENCE
Digital Trends

Cool space photo shows rare sight of ISS orbiting Earth at night

The International Space Station (ISS) is a marvel of human engineering and ingenuity, as well as scientific achievement and international cooperation. The facility has been orbiting Earth for the last two decades and was recently cleared to continue operating until at least 2030. Besides functioning as a space-based laboratory, the...
ASTRONOMY
The Conversation U.S.

How the Earth's tilt creates short, cold January days

Above the equator, winter officially begins in December. But in many areas, January is when it really takes hold. Atmospheric scientist Deanna Hence explains the weather and climate factors that combine to produce wintry conditions at the turn of the year. How does the Earth’s orbit influence our daylight and temperatures? As the Earth orbits the sun, it spins around an axis – picture a stick going through the Earth, from the North Pole to the South Pole. During the 24 hours that it takes for the Earth to rotate once around its axis, every point on its surface faces toward the...
MIDLAND, MI
Digital Trends

Gorgeous ISS capture shows Caribbean and curvature of Earth

NASA astronaut Thomas Marshburn has shared a breathtaking image taken from the International Space Station (ISS) showing the curvature of Earth as well as part of the Caribbean. Marshburn captured the photo during a spacewalk last month before sharing it on Twitter at the weekend. In his tweet, the experienced...
ASTRONOMY
SpaceRef

Astroscale U.S. and Orbit Fab sign first on-orbit satellite fuel sale agreement

Orbit Fab, the Gas Stations in Space™ refueling service provider and Astroscale U.S. Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Astroscale Holdings Inc. and market leader in securing long-term orbital sustainability, today announced a commercial agreement to refuel Astroscale’s Life Extension In-Orbit (LEXI™) Servicer in geostationary orbit (GEO); LEXI is the first satellite designed to be refueled.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

AAC Clyde Space Wins 4.5 MSEK Follow-on Order For Production In-orbit

AAC Clyde Space, a leading New Space company, has received a 441 kEUR (approx. 4.5 MSEK) order from UK-based Space Forge to provide space products for a demonstration spacecraft designed to leverage the space environment for production and experiments, capable of performing multiple trips to space. The order follows an...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

SpaceX Cargo Dragon Docked To The ISS

The SpaceX Cargo Dragon is pictured docked to the space station. The SpaceX Cargo Dragon vehicle is pictured docked to the Harmony module's space-facing port on the International Space Station as it orbited 265 miles above southern England. iss066e096807 (Dec. 24, 2021) - larger image. Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

