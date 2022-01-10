Seahawks win 38-30 to spoil Cardinals shot at NFC West title

Jan. 10—GLENDALE, Ariz. — It wasn't the end to the season the Seahawks wanted. But the ending itself was what they needed, rousing wins over Detroit and Arizona by a combined 89-59 and scoring on all but three of 22 drives, games that seemed to indicate that maybe Seattle really hadn't been that far off all along and could, maybe, blame most of it on Russell Wilson's injury.

