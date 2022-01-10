Seahawks win 38-30 to spoil Cardinals shot at NFC West title

Adrian Peterson has been with seven teams over 15 NFL seasons. The 36-year-old future Hall of Famer has played in 184 regular-season games plus five playoff games. Peterson played in just one game with the Seahawks. A lower-back injury sidelined him the final five games of the season. He spent only one of his 176 months in the league with Seattle after signing onto its practice squad Dec. 1.
A veteran NFL quarterback was reportedly arrested on suspicion of DUI following his team’s Week 18 game early Monday morning. According to the Seattle Times, Seahawks backup quarterback Geno Smith was reportedly arrested early Monday morning. Smith was reportedly arrested and then released, per the Seattle Times:. Geno Smith,...
SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Seahawks backup quarterback Geno Smith was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Monday following the team’s season-ending victory in Arizona. According to King County Court records, Smith was arrested at 2:10 a.m. and was released from custody around 9:30 a.m. Smith was...
Black Monday has already taken one unexpected victim. However, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll is confident that his name won’t be called to get the axe. Following Seattle’s Week 18 win over the Arizona Cardinals, Carroll was asked if he’s worried about his footing with the team going forward.
The final whistle has blown on the Seahawks' 2021 campaign—with a 38-30 upset over the division-rival Cardinals. Ty Dane Gonzalez breaks down the three best and worst performances from Seattle's season-ending victory.
Jan. 10—GLENDALE, Ariz. — It wasn't the end to the season the Seahawks wanted. But the ending itself was what they needed, rousing wins over Detroit and Arizona by a combined 89-59 and scoring on all but three of 22 drives, games that seemed to indicate that maybe Seattle really hadn't been that far off all along and could, maybe, blame most of it on Russell Wilson's injury.
Russell Wilson has said he wants to remain in Seattle next season and beyond, but Seahawks fans are not going to be convinced until they see him under center in 2022. The reaction to one of Wilson’s recent social media posts is proof of that. Wilson sent a cryptic...
The Arizona Cardinals announced Monday that they’ve activated LB Tanner Vallejo from the COVID-19 list and waived DL Zach Kerr. The Cardinals also released LB Nate Hall from their practice squad. Vallejo, 27, is a former sixth-round pick by the Bills out of Boise State in the 2017 NFL...
Eric Weddle is coming out of retirement. The six-time Pro Bowl free safety is signing with the Rams after the team lost Jordan Fuller to a season-ending ankle injury, according to Weddle's agent, David Canter. Weddle has less than a week to get up to speed before the Rams host the Arizona Cardinals in Monday night's wild-card playoff game.
The Arizona Cardinals lost to the Seattle Seahawks 38-30 in Week 18. The loss was Arizona’s fourth in their last five games and it cost them a chance at the NFC West division title. After the Cardinals-Seahawks game, we’ll be releasing some Cardinals Week 18 takeaways. The Seahawks...
Capping off a challenging campaign in the winner's circle, the Seahawks took the fight to the Cardinals on the road and held off several rallies by their division rivals to secure a 38-30 victory in their season finale. Eclipsing 30 points for the fourth time in six games and coming...
The Dallas Cowboys could end up experiencing significant coaching staff turnover this off-season. Luckily for them, several recently-fired NFL head coaches are looking for work. Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is expected to get plenty of interest from teams currently without a head coach. That would be the Broncos, Bears,...
Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores may not be out of a job for much longer. The Dolphins opted to part ways with Flores on Monday morning. It was a shocking decision for a number of reasons, especially considering Miami went 9-8 this season with no true star quarterback under center.
If there’s one team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may want to avoid when the playoffs begin, it’s the New Orleans Saints. That became abundantly clear Sunday night when they lost to New Orleans for the fourth time in as many regular-season games since they acquired Tom Brady. However, the loss only increases the chances of Tampa facing New Orleans in the playoffs.
