NFL

Seahawks win 38-30 to spoil Cardinals shot at NFC West title

Frankfort Times
 3 days ago

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Seattle's locker room was deafeningly loud...

www.ftimes.com

Tri-City Herald

Adrian Peterson, 7 teams, 15 years, says 1 month with Seahawks was his best NFL experience

Adrian Peterson has been with seven teams over 15 NFL seasons. The 36-year-old future Hall of Famer has played in 184 regular-season games plus five playoff games. Peterson played in just one game with the Seahawks. A lower-back injury sidelined him the final five games of the season. He spent only one of his 176 months in the league with Seattle after signing onto its practice squad Dec. 1.
NFL
The Spun

Veteran NFL Quarterback Reportedly Arrested Monday Morning

A veteran NFL quarterback was reportedly arrested on suspicion of DUI following his team’s Week 18 game early Monday morning. According to the Seattle Times, Seahawks backup quarterback Geno Smith was reportedly arrested early Monday morning. Smith was reportedly arrested and then released, per the Seattle Times:. Geno Smith,...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Report: Seahawks QB Geno Smith Arrested Monday

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Seahawks backup quarterback Geno Smith was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Monday following the team’s season-ending victory in Arizona. According to King County Court records, Smith was arrested at 2:10 a.m. and was released from custody around 9:30 a.m. Smith was...
NFL
The Spun

Pete Carroll Shares Honest Admission On His Job Status

Black Monday has already taken one unexpected victim. However, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll is confident that his name won’t be called to get the axe. Following Seattle’s Week 18 win over the Arizona Cardinals, Carroll was asked if he’s worried about his footing with the team going forward.
NFL
Yakima Herald Republic

Report card: Bob Condotta grades the Seahawks' 38-30 win over the Cardinals

Jan. 10—GLENDALE, Ariz. — It wasn't the end to the season the Seahawks wanted. But the ending itself was what they needed, rousing wins over Detroit and Arizona by a combined 89-59 and scoring on all but three of 22 drives, games that seemed to indicate that maybe Seattle really hadn't been that far off all along and could, maybe, blame most of it on Russell Wilson's injury.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Wilson turns heads with cryptic post

Russell Wilson has said he wants to remain in Seattle next season and beyond, but Seahawks fans are not going to be convinced until they see him under center in 2022. The reaction to one of Wilson’s recent social media posts is proof of that. Wilson sent a cryptic...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Cardinals Activate LB Tanner Vallejo, Cut Two

The Arizona Cardinals announced Monday that they’ve activated LB Tanner Vallejo from the COVID-19 list and waived DL Zach Kerr. The Cardinals also released LB Nate Hall from their practice squad. Vallejo, 27, is a former sixth-round pick by the Bills out of Boise State in the 2017 NFL...
NFL
CBS Sports

Six-time Pro Bowl safety Eric Weddle coming out of retirement to join Rams for playoff run

Eric Weddle is coming out of retirement. The six-time Pro Bowl free safety is signing with the Rams after the team lost Jordan Fuller to a season-ending ankle injury, according to Weddle's agent, David Canter. Weddle has less than a week to get up to speed before the Rams host the Arizona Cardinals in Monday night's wild-card playoff game.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Could Reportedly Hire Fired NFL Head Coach

The Dallas Cowboys could end up experiencing significant coaching staff turnover this off-season. Luckily for them, several recently-fired NFL head coaches are looking for work. Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is expected to get plenty of interest from teams currently without a head coach. That would be the Broncos, Bears,...
NFL
The Spun

Brian Flores Is Already Being Linked To 1 NFL Opening

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores may not be out of a job for much longer. The Dolphins opted to part ways with Flores on Monday morning. It was a shocking decision for a number of reasons, especially considering Miami went 9-8 this season with no true star quarterback under center.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Buccaneers have a Saints problem, and it might not be over just yet

If there’s one team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may want to avoid when the playoffs begin, it’s the New Orleans Saints. That became abundantly clear Sunday night when they lost to New Orleans for the fourth time in as many regular-season games since they acquired Tom Brady. However, the loss only increases the chances of Tampa facing New Orleans in the playoffs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

