Seahawks' Diggs breaks right leg, dislocates ankle

Adrian Peterson has been with seven teams over 15 NFL seasons. The 36-year-old future Hall of Famer has played in 184 regular-season games plus five playoff games. Peterson played in just one game with the Seahawks. A lower-back injury sidelined him the final five games of the season. He spent only one of his 176 months in the league with Seattle after signing onto its practice squad Dec. 1.
Geno Smith was arrested for driving while under the influence hours after the Seattle Seahawks’ season ended, and the veteran quarterback reportedly was not very cooperative with police. Smith was arrested in Washington just after 2 a.m. on Monday morning. The incident occurred not long after Seattle’s 38-30 win...
A veteran NFL quarterback was reportedly arrested on suspicion of DUI following his team’s Week 18 game early Monday morning. According to the Seattle Times, Seahawks backup quarterback Geno Smith was reportedly arrested early Monday morning. Smith was reportedly arrested and then released, per the Seattle Times:. Geno Smith,...
First, Quandre Diggs will have to heal from a broken fibula and dislocated ankle suffered in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 38-30 win over Arizona. But once he does, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says he won’t need to find a new home if he doesn’t want to.
Quandre Diggs' injury in Sunday's win over Arizona cast a pall over an otherwise impressive season-ending victory for the Seahawks, with the Pro-Bowl safety getting carted off the field with a dislocated ankle during the fourth quarter. Diggs will need surgery to repair the damage—he also broke his fibula, Seahawks...
New England Patriots safety Adrian Phillips opened his press conference after Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins not talking about the game, but rather a different one. The veteran defender used the opportunity to express support for the Seattle Seahawks’ Quandre Diggs, who suffered a gruesome injury in Week 18.
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The scene would churn your insides regardless of the context. Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs lay on the turf near the 30-yard line in the fourth quarter, his right leg completely mangled. After slipping, then enduring a block from Cardinals offensive lineman Justin Pugh, the 28-year-old suffered...
Russell Wilson has said he wants to remain in Seattle next season and beyond, but Seahawks fans are not going to be convinced until they see him under center in 2022. The reaction to one of Wilson’s recent social media posts is proof of that. Wilson sent a cryptic...
Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs is recovering after surgery to repair his broken fibula and dislocated ankle. "Surgery was a success! Super grateful! Thank you all!" Diggs tweeted Tuesday night. Per NFL Network, the procedure was performed with no complications Tuesday by Dr. Robert Anderson. Diggs faces a recovery time...
Seahawks free safety Quandre Diggs is expected to need four to five months to recover from surgery on Tuesday to repair a dislocated ankle and broken fibula, according to a report from the NFL Network, the league’s official media arm. But the surgery was deemed a success without complications,...
The Seahawks ended their season on a high note with another thrilling road win over the Cardinals. It was somewhat soured though by a major injury suffered by free safety Quandre Diggs late in the game, though. Diggs went down in the fourth quarter with a dislocated ankle and a broken fibula. His teammates rallied around him and later shared their support on social media.
Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores may not be out of a job for much longer. The Dolphins opted to part ways with Flores on Monday morning. It was a shocking decision for a number of reasons, especially considering Miami went 9-8 this season with no true star quarterback under center.
FRISCO - Former All-Pro pass rusher Aldon Smith is in trouble again as his life continues to teeter toward tragedy. Smith, who last played at a high level for a short time with the Dallas Cowboys - an attempt to rejuvenate his NFL career following a five-year layoff due to legal and behavioral issues - is heading to court because of his involvement in a serious accident.
The Dolphins head coach has been fired from his position after three years. As he leaves the team we find out more about Brian Flores’ wife Jennifer Duncan. Brian Flores has been sacked by the Miami Dolphins after three years as head coach. The news came just 12 hours after Flores coached the team to a 33-24 victory over the New England Patriots.
The NFL's annual Black Monday, the day after the final regular season games are played and underperforming head coaches (and general managers) are fired, came in hot this season. There were the expected moves - the Broncos fired Vic Fangio, the Bears fired Matt Nagy - but there was also...
The Cowboys host the 49ers in an intriguing Divisional Playoff game on Saturday. Here are five bold predictions on how Dallas will perform. Long-time NFL fans understand the historical significance of the Cowboys-49ers rivalry. However, the two sides haven’t met in the postseason since 1994. This edition of the NFC rivalry will look much different than I did over 20 years ago.
The Carson Wentz Era in Philly came to an end just under 11 months ago when the Eagles acquiesced to the embattled quarterback's trade demand and shipped him off to Indianapolis for a reunion with former Birds offensive coordinator Frank Reich, now the Colts head coach. But despite Wentz playing...
Comments / 0