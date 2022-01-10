Buccaneers Knock Off Panthers, Earn #2 Seed In NFC Playoffs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4) defeated the Carolina Panthers (5-12) 41-17 on Sunday evening at Raymond James Stadium. The win, combined with the 49ers defeating the Rams 27-24 in overtime, gives the Buccaneers the #2 seed in the NFC playoffs, meaning they could have home field advantage in each of the first two rounds if they were to advance.

The Buccaneers had a slow start in the game, but used a 92-yard drive at the end of the first half to take a 10-7 lead. In the second half the Buccaneers took over, as the Buccaneers scored four touchdowns to take control of the game. Tom Brady hit Mike Evans for two of them en route to finishing 29-for-37 with 326 yards through the air.

Rob Gronkowski had 137 yards receiving to set the pace, while Mike Evans finished with 89 yards. With the 89 yards, Evans finished the season with 1000 yards - he is the only player in NFL history with 1000 receiving yards in each of his first eight seasons.

The Buccaneers now prepare to host the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium in the first round of the 2022 playoffs.

