ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Ocasio-Cortez tests positive for breakthrough COVID-19 case

By Olafimihan Oshin, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CfU9b_0dhBx00Y00

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the political affiliation of Rep. Jim Cooper.

( The Hill ) – Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) announced Sunday she has tested positive for COVID-19 in at least the fourth breakthrough case among congresspeople this weekend.

In a statement on Sunday, Ocasio-Cortez’s office said the congresswoman is experiencing symptoms and is recovering at home.

“The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance,” Ocasio-Cortez’s office added.

Ocasio-Cortez’s announcement comes after Reps. Jim Cooper (D-Tenn.), Sean Casten (D-Ill.) and Young Kim (R-Calif.) announced on Saturday they have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The U.S. is currently dealing with a winter surge of COVID-19 infections. The seven-day average for new cases in the country topped 700,000 for the first time this weekend, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Cooper
Person
Sean Casten
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Rep. Ayanna Pressley tests positive for Covid-19

Rep. Ayanna Pressley, a Massachusetts Democrat, announced Friday she tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. "After experiencing Covid-like symptoms, this morning I received a positive, breakthrough Covid-19 test result," Pressley said in a statement. "Thankfully, my symptoms are relatively mild, and I am grateful to be fully vaccinated and boosted. I am currently isolating and following all health protocols in order to mitigate further spread and keep my loved ones and community safe."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is textbook hypocritical socialist

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez serves a constituency that’s been among the most consistently clamped in the nation when it comes to civil rights, civil liberties and civil freedoms, due to political power-grabs based on drummed-up COVID-19 fears. But does she hold herself to these same strict anti-constitutional crackdowns? Nope. Not...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#D#Johns Hopkins University#Nexstar Media Inc
AL.com

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls Florida vacation critics ‘creepy weirdos’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., on Friday called out Republicans’ fixation upon her personal life after right-wing trolls attacked her for vacationing in Florida. “If Republicans are mad they can’t date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend’s feet,” she tweeted. “Ya creepy weirdos.”
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

‘We simply did not win the election for the presidency’: GOP senator says no evidence for Trump claims

A Republican senator who broke publicly with former President Donald Trump amid the latter’s false claims about the 2020 election worked on Sunday to reiterate that the former president lost to Joe Biden fairly.As the nation focused its attention on the one-year anniversary of the attack on the US Capitol, senator Mike Rounds joined ABC’s This Week to dismiss the falsehoods that Mr Trump and his loyalists within the GOP continue to spread about his defeat."We simply did not win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency,” Mr Rounds said on Sunday.He then warned that Mr Trump’s falsehoods only...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
8 News Now

8 News Now

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy