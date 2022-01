With the rollout of 5G technology, mobile phone users are experiencing faster device performance. But as the tech becomes more widely available, 5G won't just make our phones operate faster. Digital productivity across the board is expected to rise. Hugh Odom, founder and president of Vertical Consultants, joined Cheddar's "Closing Bell" to talk about his company's predictions for 5G, including more streamlined virtual doctor visits and helping supply chains become more efficient. Odom also talked about the airline industry's request to the Biden administration to delay the wider rollout of 5G, as they said it will interfere with flying safety.

