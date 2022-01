The federal class-action lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the $50 fee that E-ZPass charges motorists for toll violations has hit a bump in the road. The lawsuit contends that the fee is excessive and is being used as an illegal source of revenue for the Turnpike Authority’s operating fund. New Jersey law specifies that fines for violations cannot be higher than the cost that the agency incurs for collecting the unpaid toll.

POLITICS ・ 7 HOURS AGO