Is Carson Wentz in Indy for the long-term? Frank Reich's answer

Disappointed. Frustrated. Pissed. Take your pick at any adjective you’d like and it probably described Jim Irsay’s state after the Colts humiliating 26-11 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. It was utter madness that the Colts, with their playoff hopes on the line, failed to answer the call once again and instead rolled over to a lesser opponent that they haven’t beaten in Jacksonville since 2014. Reports say Irsay met with both General Manager Chris Ballard and head coach Frank Reich for a few hours following the loss and expressed his feelings on the season coming to an abrupt end and how the team can recover in 2022.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO