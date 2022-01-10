ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Carson Wentz in Indy for the long-term? Frank Reich's answer

Cover picture for the articleAfter the Colts season-ending loss in Jacksonville, Frank Reich...

Frank Reich
Carson Wentz
CBS Philly

Eagles Fans React To Former QB Carson Wentz, Colts Missing Playoffs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles’ playoff run starts this weekend in Tampa Bay — but do you know what former player will be watching the playoffs from his couch? Carson Wentz. Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts fell short of making the NFL playoffs. The Colts controlled their own playoff destiny but couldn’t pull out a win over the last two weeks. They finished the season with a 26-11 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars — who finished the season with a 3-14 record. Ouch. Eagles fans didn’t waste any time letting Wentz know how they felt. “The Eagles made the playoffs AND have three...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Carson Wentz News

The Indianapolis Colts went all in on Carson Wentz last offseason, trading away a 2022 conditional second-round pick that’ll now become a first-pound pick. That being said, he’s not guaranteed the starting job next season. When asked if Wentz would be the team’s starting quarterback in 2022, Colts...
NBC Sports

Seems Wentz might be giving Colts second thoughts already

On Monday, the Colts were busy picking through the wreckage of missing the NFL postseason because former Eagles quarterback and current Indy QB1 Carson Wentz couldn't beat the dang Jaguars. Colts head coach and former Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich was asked by reporters Monday in his year-end press conference...
NBC Sports

Will Jim Irsay stand pat with Frank Reich?

Four years ago, the unexpected decision of Josh McDaniels to jilt the Colts forced the franchise toward Frank Reich. What impact will Sunday’s expected loss to the previously 2-14 Jaguars have on the organization?. As potential surprises go, it would have been far less stunning for Colts owner Jim...
fastphillysports.com

LET’S HOPE THIS IS THE END OF THE MYTH OF EX-EAGLE CARSON WENTZ!

“It’s a bad feeling,” Colts QB Carson Wentz said. “Knowing that we were in control in our destiny the last two weeks and didn’t get it done. Definitely left a bad taste in my mouth, a lot of guys’ mouth. Not what we expected. We expected to finish stronger than we did. A bad, bad feeling.”
Fox Sports Radio

The Colts Collapsed Thanks to Carson Wentz

The Indianapolis Colts controlled their own destiny heading into the final two games of the regular season but couldn't get it done against the Las Vegas Raiders or the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars. Ben Maller says that's thanks to Carson Wentz. Ben Maller: "Wentz was unable to put on his big...
1075thefan.com

Jim Irsay Wants Changes On The Colts, Could Wentz Be One Of Them?

Disappointed. Frustrated. Pissed. Take your pick at any adjective you’d like and it probably described Jim Irsay’s state after the Colts humiliating 26-11 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. It was utter madness that the Colts, with their playoff hopes on the line, failed to answer the call once again and instead rolled over to a lesser opponent that they haven’t beaten in Jacksonville since 2014. Reports say Irsay met with both General Manager Chris Ballard and head coach Frank Reich for a few hours following the loss and expressed his feelings on the season coming to an abrupt end and how the team can recover in 2022.
Stampede Blue

Colts Head Coach Frank Reich Can’t Quite Commit to QB Carson Wentz Entering Early Offseason

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich didn’t necessarily provide incumbent starting quarterback Carson Wentz a ringing endorsement on Monday following the team’s downright embarrassing season-ending loss to the 2-14 Jacksonville Jaguars. He was rather non-committal in his response when asked about the enigmatic quarterback:. “As far as Carson...
kentsterling.com

Kurt Warner’s video critique of Colts QB Carson Wentz paints a very bleak picture

TV coverage doesn’t do Colts quarterback Carson Wentz justice. We watched the Colts play the 2-14 Jaguars on TV through a series of closeups too tight to see the entire play. As a result, we are left to wonder if the offense fails because of the offensive line, Jaguars defensive excellence, receivers inability to get clearance, or bad scheme.
inquirer.com

Former Eagles GM Joe Banner: Carson Wentz’s season puts Colts in a tough situation

Former Eagles president Joe Banner is doing a weekly Q&A with Inquirer Eagles reporter EJ Smith. This week, the two discuss Carson Wentz’s late-season struggles, Nick Sirianni’s rank among first-year coaches, and the head-coaching openings across the league. EJ: What was your reaction to the way Carson Wentz...
