ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bears' Deon Bush: Productive in finale

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Bush notched four stops in the Bears' 31-17 Week 18 loss to the Vikings, and he ended...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cowboys Could Reportedly Hire Fired NFL Head Coach

The Dallas Cowboys could end up experiencing significant coaching staff turnover this off-season. Luckily for them, several recently-fired NFL head coaches are looking for work. Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is expected to get plenty of interest from teams currently without a head coach. That would be the Broncos, Bears,...
NFL
The Spun

Brian Flores Is Already Being Linked To 1 NFL Opening

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores may not be out of a job for much longer. The Dolphins opted to part ways with Flores on Monday morning. It was a shocking decision for a number of reasons, especially considering Miami went 9-8 this season with no true star quarterback under center.
NFL
The Spun

Alabama Issues Official Update On Jameson Williams

In the first half of this year’s national championship game, Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams went down with a knee injury. He managed to walk to the locker room under his own power. Shortly after the second half started, ESPN’s Holly Rowe had an update on Williams’ status. Alabama...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Unrestricted Free Agent#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here is Brian Flores' statement regarding his firing

The Miami Dolphins announced on Monday that they have head coach Brian Flores after three seasons. With the announcement, owner Stephen Ross released a statement about Flores and the decision that he and general manager Chris Grier, who is reportedly safe, were making. In his three seasons with Miami, Flores...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Buccaneers have a Saints problem, and it might not be over just yet

If there’s one team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may want to avoid when the playoffs begin, it’s the New Orleans Saints. That became abundantly clear Sunday night when they lost to New Orleans for the fourth time in as many regular-season games since they acquired Tom Brady. However, the loss only increases the chances of Tampa facing New Orleans in the playoffs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

McCoy calls out NFL's head coach firing double standard

The NFL's annual Black Monday, the day after the final regular season games are played and underperforming head coaches (and general managers) are fired, came in hot this season. There were the expected moves - the Broncos fired Vic Fangio, the Bears fired Matt Nagy - but there was also...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Tri-City Herald

Adrian Peterson, 7 teams, 15 years, says 1 month with Seahawks was his best NFL experience

Adrian Peterson has been with seven teams over 15 NFL seasons. The 36-year-old future Hall of Famer has played in 184 regular-season games plus five playoff games. Peterson played in just one game with the Seahawks. A lower-back injury sidelined him the final five games of the season. He spent only one of his 176 months in the league with Seattle after signing onto its practice squad Dec. 1.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Deshaun Watson News

Deshaun Watson was hoping to go to the Dolphins at some point, but that doesn’t look to be happening now. The Dolphins have fired Brian Flores despite them going 8-1 to finish the season after starting out 1-7. Flores even had the team in a playoff spot going into Week 17 before being eliminated that same week.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Adam Thielen reacts to Vikings firing Mike Zimmer, Rick Spielman

The Minnesota Vikings announced the firing of head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman on Monday. The Vikings were eliminated from playoff contention for the second straight season under Zimmer and Spielman, which is likely what spelled the end for the partnership in the eyes of the team’s ownership.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Dolphins Had 1 Reason For Firing Brian Flores

In undoubtedly the most surprising firing of the NFL coaching cycle, the Miami Dolphins parted ways with Brian Flores after three years and two narrowly missed playoff runs. But a report suggests that this didn’t just happen out of thin air. According to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, “relationships” were Flores’...
NFL
FanSided

NFL Rumors: This coach continues to be linked to Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears only informed Matt Nagy that he was being fired today, but they had made their decision around Thanksgiving. With that in mind, ownership certainly has a small list of head coaching candidates that they are interested in. One name has popped up through multiple circles and starting to get legitimate smoke.
NFL
WolverineDigest

At Least One NFL Team Is Out On Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh is interested in the NFL. That is a fact and it's ongoing. How interested, versus his interest in and loyalty to Michigan is really what this is all about. Several teams, including the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins, need a head coach. The Las Vegas Raiders are also somewhat in play with interim head coach Rich Bisaccia running the show, but they just made the playoffs last night so it'll be at least another week before we know what direction owner Mark Davis wants to go.
NFL
FanSided

3 Saints players who likely played their final game with the organization

The New Orleans Saints won’t be participating in the playoffs and that means Week 18 was the final game for the black and gold until the preseason kicks off in August. The team will have 11 players set to be unrestricted free agents this spring and three, in particular, don’t seem too likely to return to the Big Easy in 2022.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy