Gary Clark, former UC Bearcats star, signs two-way contract with New Orleans Pelicans

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago

Former Cincinnati Bearcats standout Gary Clark signed a two-way contract with the New Orleans Pelicans, the team announced Sunday . The Pelicans waived Clark last weekend.

Clark has played in nine games for the Pelicans this season. He had 12 points in a win Dec. 28 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and 10 points, seven rebounds and a crucial blocked shot near the end of a win last Thursday against the Golden State Warriors.

Last month, Clark became the first-ever NBA call-up for the G League's Mexico City Capitanes when the Pelicans signed him.

Clark averaged 14.4 points and 6.8 rebounds in eight games for the Capitanes. He scored 31 points Nov. 22 in a 125-123 win against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Clark joins former Xavier Musketeers standout Naji Marshall and former Moeller High School standout Jaxson Hayes on the Pelicans. They are three of the seven players from Greater Cincinnati high schools, UC or XU on NBA rosters .

In May, Clark signed a two-way deal with the Philadelphia 76ers . He appeared in two games last season for the Sixers.

In March, Clark was traded to the Denver Nuggets along with Aaron Gordon in a blockbuster trade that brought Gary Harris, R.J. Hampton and Denver's protected 2025 first-round pick to the Orlando Magic. He appeared in two games for the Nuggets and was waived April 8.

Clark averaged 3.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 18.2 minutes per game in 35 games for the Magic after agreeing last November to a two-year deal believed to be worth $4.1 million to remain with Orlando.

In Aug. 2020, Clark scored 15 points and added six rebounds in 28 minutes in the eighth-seeded Magic's 122-110 Game 1 upset of the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks.

The Magic signed Clark in Jan. 2020 about one week after he was waived by the Rockets after parts of two seasons in Houston.

Clark was the American Athletic Conference Player of the Year as a senior for the Bearcats.

