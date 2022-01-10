Fast Seminole start proves pivotal

STROUD — A quick start paid dividends for Seminole’s boys Saturday in the consolation championship game of the Stroud Tournament.

Seminole sprinted to a 15-6 lead over Cushing after one quarter en route to a 51-44 triumph.

“I’m pretty happy because we needed to find a way to win a close, tough game,” said Seminole head coach Josh Edenborough. “We got better today. Our defense did a really good job the last few games. We are moving in the right direction.”

Isaiah Cochren and Miguel Conley shared Seminole scoring honors with 10. Wyatt Dice knocked down three 3-point field goals for nine points. Conley also drained three treys, two of which came in the third quarter as Cushing was trying to make a run.

Seminole was up 28-18 at the half and 43-34 after three quarters.

Braxton Street added eight points as the Chieftains went to 6-6.

Cushing received 18 points from Camden Crook.

The next Seminole action will be Friday night against Ada as part of homecoming.

Seminole 71, Stroud 35 (Friday)

Seminole’s starters didn’t play in the second or fourth quarters. The Chieftains led 38-23 at the intermission.

Cochren netted a game-leading 16 points while Vcake Wassana finished with 13.

Jaxon Smith and Joe Fixico, both of whom nailed two 3-point field goals, joined Street with eight points. Dice had a 3-pointer among his seven points.

Seminole went on a 23-7 tear in the third quarter for a 61-30 upper hand.

The Chieftains were 4 of 8 from the line in the game.