ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole, OK

Fast Seminole start proves pivotal

By Fred Fehr
The Shawnee News-Star
The Shawnee News-Star
 3 days ago

STROUD — A quick start paid dividends for Seminole’s boys Saturday in the consolation championship game of the Stroud Tournament.

Seminole sprinted to a 15-6 lead over Cushing after one quarter en route to a 51-44 triumph.

“I’m pretty happy because we needed to find a way to win a close, tough game,” said Seminole head coach Josh Edenborough. “We got better today. Our defense did a really good job the last few games. We are moving in the right direction.”

Isaiah Cochren and Miguel Conley shared Seminole scoring honors with 10. Wyatt Dice knocked down three 3-point field goals for nine points. Conley also drained three treys, two of which came in the third quarter as Cushing was trying to make a run.

Seminole was up 28-18 at the half and 43-34 after three quarters.

Braxton Street added eight points as the Chieftains went to 6-6.

Cushing received 18 points from Camden Crook.

The next Seminole action will be Friday night against Ada as part of homecoming.

Seminole 71, Stroud 35 (Friday)

Seminole’s starters didn’t play in the second or fourth quarters. The Chieftains led 38-23 at the intermission.

Cochren netted a game-leading 16 points while Vcake Wassana finished with 13.

Jaxon Smith and Joe Fixico, both of whom nailed two 3-point field goals, joined Street with eight points. Dice had a 3-pointer among his seven points.

Seminole went on a 23-7 tear in the third quarter for a 61-30 upper hand.

The Chieftains were 4 of 8 from the line in the game.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

GOP leader McCarthy says he won’t cooperate with 1/6 panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection requested an interview and records from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, as it continues to seek first-hand details from members of Congress on former President Donald Trump’s actions on the day hundreds of his supporters brutally beat police, stormed the building and interrupted the certification of the 2020 election.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Stroud, OK
City
Cushing, OK
City
Ada, OK
Seminole, OK
Sports
Stroud, OK
Sports
Seminole, OK
Basketball
City
Seminole, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chieftains#Camden Crook
The Shawnee News-Star

The Shawnee News-Star

234
Followers
418
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Shawnee, OK from The Shawnee News-Star.

 http://news-star.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy