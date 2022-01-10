ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Grimes Could Be Releasing Her Long-Forgotten Nightcore Album

Hypebae
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in 2020, Grimes unveiled that a full-length nightcore album was in the works, following a remix of “We Appreciate Power” the year prior. Fast forward to 2022, the “Player Of Games” singer has dropped hints concerning...

hypebae.com

Related
Punknews.org

The Interrupters to release new album

The Interrupters have finished recording their fourth studio album. As part of an instagram post, the band stated that the they just finished laying down tracks and will release the LP in 2022. They released Fight The Good Fight in 2018. You can see the post below.
MUSIC
New Haven Register

Jack White Premieres Live Video, Offers Details About Coming Twin Albums and Tour

Jack White hasn’t talked much publicly about his forthcoming pair of new albums — “Fear of the Dawn,” out April 8, and “Entering Heaven Alive,” due July 22 — but he took to Los Angeles radio station Alt 98.7 to exclusively premiere a new live-in-the-studio music video on the station’s website, as well as to discuss the nature of the two records as well as tour plans.
MUSIC
q106fm.com

Silversun Pickups tease release of new album in 2022

It looks like we’ll have new Silversun Pickups music to listen to next year. In a tweet Tuesday, the “Panic Switch” outfit wrote “‘6’ in 2022,” presumably referring to the band’s sixth studio album. The post also includes a photo of a balloon shaped like the number 6 alongside a bunch of amps and guitars.
MUSIC
theobelisk.net

Album Review: Big Scenic Nowhere, The Long Morrow

The Long Morrow is striking in the nuance of its sound and process alike. It is the second full-length from West Coasterly conglomeration Big Scenic Nowhere, the project founded by guitarists Bob Balch (Fu Manchu) and Gary Arce (Yawning Man) that quickly came to include multi-instrumentalist/vocalist Tony Reed (keys, bass, guitar, synth, Mellotron, etc.) of Mos Generator and Yawning Man drummer Bill Stinson, as well, initially, as a range of guests. That was true of their early-2020 debut LP, Vision Beyond Horizon (review here), which brought contributions from members of The Well, Monolord and acknowledged keymaster Per Wiberg (Kamchatka, King Hobo, Candlemass, Opeth, Switchblade, on and on forever).
MUSIC
Soompi

AB6IX Announces Release Of Special Album

AB6IX is joining the January comeback rush with a new album!. On January 1 at midnight KST, the group announced they would be releasing the special album “COMPLETE WITH YOU” on January 17 at 6 p.m. KST. This will be AB6IX’s first comeback since the release of their...
MUSIC
metalinjection

KREATOR Will Release A New Album This Summer

Kreator will release a new album this Summer, according to guitarist and vocalist Mille Petrozza. The new album was recorded at Hansa Tonstudio with producer Arthur Rizk (Primitive Man, Creeping Death, etc.), and a new single should be out sometime soon. The record will be their first with ex-Dragonforce bassist Frédéric Leclercq, who joined the band in 2019 and has so far only played on the "666 – World Divided" single.
ROCK MUSIC
Cars 108

Grimes Teases a Career Change for After She Drops New Album ‘Book 1′

Grimes is expected to drop a new album called Book 1 in 2022. However, after that the experimental musician is apparently considering a change in careers. Before you worry too much, she told fans that she isn't leaving music behind. However, the "Violence" hit-maker took to Twitter to make it very clear that she is sick of being a celebrity.
MUSIC
Loudwire

2022 Hard Rock + Metal Album Release Calendar

With so many new metal and hard rock albums being released each week, it can be difficult to keep up. We’re making things a lot easier for you by keeping track of all the 2022 releases in one convenient location. Check back often or bookmark this page, because this...
ROCK MUSIC
rockeramagazine.com

NORÐ Release Their Debut Album

Danish alternative metal quintet NORÐ is set to release their debut album Machine Blood on March 4th 2022 via Inverse Records. The album is mixed and mastered by the magnificent Jacob Hansen at Hansen Studios, Denmark (Volbeat, Amaranthe, Primal Fear, etc). The first single Fear Reigns is released today along with music video.
ROCK MUSIC
rockeramagazine.com

Hautajaisyö Release Their Fourth Studio Album

Finnish death metal band Hautajaisyö is set to release their fourth studio album - the first single is released today!. Finnish Death metal band Hautajaisyö is set to release their fourth studio album "Ei Hauta Kysy Lupaa" later in 2022 via Inverse Records. The first single 'Kuuleeko kukaan' is released today.
ROCK MUSIC
blackchronicle.com

Entrepreneur and Iconic Singer Jody Watley Releases Surprise New Dance/Club Remix Album on Her Avitone Recordings Label Imprint

Nationwide — The new Jody Watley Dance/Remix EP has arrived, just in time for the holidays and a ‘must-have’ in your playlist!. Watley recently dropped a special collection of Alex Di Ciò Dance/Club remixes to the surprise of her fans under the umbrella of her very own Avitone Recordings label imprint. Alex Di Ciò is a world-renowned producer and remixer.
THEATER & DANCE
Nintendo Life

Kirby And The Forgotten Land Scores March Release Date, New Trailer Appears

Nintendo has given upcoming Switch exclusive Kirby and the Forgotten Land a confirmed release date, with our favourite pink puffball arriving on the eShop and at retail on 25th March. Initially revealed back in September, Kirby and the Forgotten Land has players joining Kirby on a brand new 3D platforming...
VIDEO GAMES
Hypebae

Kali Uchis' Way of Teasing New Music Is a Whole Mood

A little over a year after delivering her second album, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios), Kali Uchis reveals LP3 is close to being completed. The singer took to Twitter to share the exciting news along with a very relatable message. “Just finishing my album and minding my business,”...
MUSIC
101 WIXX

Adele posts extended teaser for upcoming “Oh My God” music video

Adele is tantalizing fans with another sneak peek of her upcoming “Oh My God” music video, but it does little to answer why she’s dressed up like a ’60s fashionista. The music video, which premieres Wednesday, boasts a large cast and some gutsy stunts. Among the snippets are people dressed exactly like Adele, a man flipping over a chair engulfed in flames, interpretive dancers writhing on a mattress and people smashing props on the stage.
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Britney Spears guitarist compares playing metal and pop music live

Surprisingly enough, Britney Spears former backing guitarist doesn’t come from a pop background, but rather, used to dabble in metal music. “I was playing in a hair metal tribute band,” shared Zach Comtois, who played with Spears for the full run of her Las Vegas residency, on Rob Scallon’s YouTube channel.
MUSIC

