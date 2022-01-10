Actor Dwayne Hickman who starred as Dobie Gillis has died

Kim Mi-soo, a Korean actor who starred in the Disney Plus series Snowdrop, has died at the age of 29.The actor’s death was announced in a statement released by her agency, Landscape, but no cause of death was disclosed.“Kim suddenly left us on Jan 5,” said the statement.“The bereaved are deep in their sorrow at the sudden sadness. Please refrain from reporting false rumours or speculation so that the family can mourn in peace.”The statement was obtained by Variety and has been translated from Korean.Kim played a student and activist called Yeo Jung-min in the South Korean TV series Snowdrop....
