Actor Dwayne Hickman who starred as Dobie Gillis has died

By KFDM/Fox 4
KFDM-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor and director Dwayne Hickman has died....

kfdm.com

actionnewsjax.com

Photos: Dwayne Hickman through the years

Photos: Dwayne Hickman through the years Dwayne Hickman, who played the lovelorn leading role in “The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis,” died Jan. 9, 2022, his publicist said. He was 87. Here are some memorable photos of the actor through the years. (CBS/CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images)
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

George Rossi death: The Bill star dies, aged 61

The Bill star George Rossi has died, aged 61.Scottish actor Rossi played DC Duncan Lennox on the ITV drama series.The news of his death was announced by his niece, Louise, who wrote on Twitter: “Unfortunately George Rossi who played DC Duncan Lennox passed away the morning of Wednesday 5th January 2022.”She continued: “This is my uncle. He was acting still up until recently. Unfortunately he passed away yesterday morning.”Rossi, who was the son of a French father and Italian mother, appeared in just under 200 episodes between the years of 1993 and 2003.His character first appeared in a 1993 episode...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Miranda Fryer death: Former Neighbours star who played Sky Mangel dies, aged 34

Miranda Fryer, the former child actor known for her role on the Australian sitcom Neighbours, has died suddenly aged 34.Fryer played Sky Mangel, the daughter of Joe (Mark Little) & Kerry (Linda Hartley), on Neighbours for three years, starting in 1989. The part was later recast as a teenager with Stephanie McIntosh.She was just 18 months old when she began working on Neighbours, and was the first child actor ever contracted to the series.Fryer’s family confirmed to Australia’s TV Tonight that she had died in her sleep on 6 January. They said they are still waiting for a coroner to...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Max Julien Dies: Star Of Film Cult Classic ‘The Mack’ Was 88

Max Julien, best known for his starring role in the 1973 blaxploitation film The Mack, died Saturday on his birthday at his home in Los Angeles, according to his friends. He was 88 and no cause of death has been revealed. “A statement from his public relations team praised his character. “During Julien’s decades-long career, he was known for being bold, honest and straightforward. He would live and speak his own truth both professionally and privately. He was thought of as a rare ‘man among men.” Julien’s role in The Mack became a classic, snips of it oft-quoted in hip-hop by such...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NME

Tributes paid to hip-hop pioneer Jessie D, who has died aged 58

Jessie D, one of the founding members of Force MDs, died yesterday (February 4), the group has confirmed on its official Facebook page. The star, whose real name was Jessie Lee Daniels, was 58 years of age. No cause of death has been confirmed at present. “To one hell of...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kim Mi-soo death: Snowdrop actor dies aged 29

Kim Mi-soo, a Korean actor who starred in the Disney Plus series Snowdrop, has died at the age of 29.The actor’s death was announced in a statement released by her agency, Landscape, but no cause of death was disclosed.“Kim suddenly left us on Jan 5,” said the statement.“The bereaved are deep in their sorrow at the sudden sadness. Please refrain from reporting false rumours or speculation so that the family can mourn in peace.”The statement was obtained by Variety and has been translated from Korean.Kim played a student and activist called Yeo Jung-min in the South Korean TV series Snowdrop....
WORLD
BET

‘The Mack’ Actor Max Julien Dies

Max Julien, the famed actor known for his iconic role as Goldie in the blaxploitation film The Mack (1973), has died. He was 88. According to the New York Post, Julian’s representatives confirmed the news. An official cause of death wasn’t immediately released. TMZ reports that Julien was...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Deanna Booher death: Spaceballs star and wrestler known as Matilda the Hun dies aged 73

Actor and wrestler Deanna Booher has died aged 73.Booher, who wrestled under the name Matilda the Hun, died on Friday (7 January), with her death confirmed by the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) on Sunday (9 January).While no cause of death was given, she had ââused a motorised wheelchair since 2017 due to spinal injuries stemming from wrestling and had suffered from lupus and nerve damage.In a statement, the WWE said: “We are saddened to learn that Deanna Booher, better known as ‘Matilda The Hun’ and beloved by fans all over the world, passed away at the age of 73.“Our sincerest...
WWE
The Independent

Betty White: Golden Girls star died of a stroke, death certificate shows

Betty White died of a stroke, her death certificate has shown.The Golden Girls star died peacefully in her sleep at her home” on New Year’s Eve aged 99, just weeks before her 100th birthday.Now, White’s death certificate obtained by TMZ has shown that the actor had a cerebrovascular accident, or stroke, six days before her death.A cerebrovascular accident occurs when blood stops flowing to part of the brain, damaging the tissue. The stroke is listed as her cause of death.Sources close to the actor told the publication that White was “alert and coherent” after the stroke and confirmed...
CELEBRITIES
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Actor Sidney Poitier has died

Sidney Poitier, the first Black man, and Bahamian to win an Oscar for Best Actor, died on January 8 in the Bahamas at age 94. His death was announced by Eugene Torchon-Newry, acting director general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Bahamas. Poitier, described as a groundbreaking actor...
CELEBRITIES
KFDM-TV

'Full House' actor Bob Saget has died

Orange Co Fla S.O. - Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. Robert Saget was dead on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
CELEBRITIES

