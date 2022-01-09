From the Porch Steps | Nina Gilfert: 'Hope for the sunshine tomorrow'

If you are as old as I am you may remember the old song “Whispering Hope,” written by or at least credited to Septimus Winner back in the Revolutionary War days. (I didn’t live then, I just am old enough to remember this song from that time.)

The message is to look forward to better times. “Hope for the sunshine tomorrow after the tempest is done” is a rather fanciful way to describe optimism.

Optimism is a good thing so long as we are realistic. We are living in difficult times. This is not the first time our country has been challenged nor will it be the last. Democracy will never be easy to maintain. Being a good citizen in a democracy is about responsibility and being well informed and voting for the candidate that best represents your views.

It is easy to look for the candidate who promises a government that gives back to its people. Realism teaches us that a democratic government is supposed to be good for all its different factions. That means it doesn’t favor race or creed but governs with equality.

In establishing Social Security and the WPA, Franklin Roosevelt got the country through a terrible Depression but he also brought us closer to socialism. I remember that time and how difficult it was to house and feed a family without his social programs.

In the times when this song was written we were in the midst of a war that touched everyone and brought citizens into close proximity to its violence. Americans proved resilient then and also during our two world wars. We will also get through this pandemic and its aftermath by being strong and sensible and obeying what we know to be the best course of action.

When I was young in the 1940s music was our escape and our entertainment. We sang our way through good times and bad.

My cousin Janet and I shared an apartment and spent much of our spare time listening to music or making it ourselves. It was wartime and some of the music was about that.

“The White Cliffs of Dover,” was one of our favorites. Our paychecks from the government didn’t cover much in the way of entertainment so we entertained ourselves. Everyone is those days had a stereo as today everyone has a television. Today’s music doesn’t lend itself to singing which is too bad because it is a great outlet for hard times.

The language of this old song is outdated but still speaks to today’s dilemmas, both political and personal. The language of today’s music is neither poetic nor melodic and doesn’t sooth away our troubles. Try singing “Whispering Hope.” You can find it on the internet. It might just cheer your soul.

Nina Gilfert can be reached at ngporch@gmail.com.