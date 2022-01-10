ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Scientists say they found COVID infections combining omicron, delta

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hv3Qn_0dhBuR7N00

(NEXSTAR) – Scientists in Europe believe they have found a new strain of COVID-19 infection made up of both the delta and omicron variants.

Leondios Kostrikis, a professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus and head of the Laboratory of Biotechnology and Molecular Virology, says the strain, dubbed “deltacron,” is a co-infection of the delta and omicron variants, Bloomberg reported Saturday.

Here are the symptoms of flurona and how to tell if you have it

Kostrikis describes deltacron as having delta’s genetic background with some of omicron’s mutations, CyprusMail reports . According to Kostrikis, 25 samples of deltacron have been found in Cyprus, 11 of which were from patients already hospitalized with COVID-19. Fourteen were from individuals among “the general population.”

These samples have been submitted to GISAID , an international database that tracks viruses and variant strains of COVID-19. GISAID is one of three databases the World Health Organization uses to identify and track COVID-19 variants.

As of Saturday, neither GISAID or WHO has identified the deltacron strain as a variant.

With cases surging, experts see omicron peaking soon in US

Having two variants at the same time isn’t impossible , Dr. Jim Conway, medical director with the immunization program at UW Health in Wisconsin, recently told Nexstar. Because it is possible to have two viruses simultaneously – like ‘flurona,’ a co-infection of influenza and COVID-19 – Dr. Conway notes there is nothing indicating you can’t experience two variants at once.

Omicron is currently the most prevalent variant in the U.S., making up more than 95% of the country’s cases of COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
BigCountryHomepage

Is COVID-19 herd immunity even possible anymore?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The COVID-19 vaccine was initially thought to give people immunity. But, as time has went on, we have learned that’s not the case. Allen County Health Commissioner, Dr. Matthew Sutter, said that people will start to learn to live with COVID existing. It will circulate just like the flu. “Unfortunately […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
The US Sun

Covid expert warns of another TWO YEARS of pandemic hell and says ‘you’ll pay the price’ if you don’t follow advice

AMERICANS could face another two years of the Covid pandemic as a top disease expert warns that those who do not follow the scientific advice will “pay the price”. The US is currently battling a surge of Omicron infections as data shows that the strain, first detected by South African scientists, makes up more than 70 percent of new Covid cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

The U.S. is in for a brutal winter of COVID-19 infections, perhaps worse than the period last December and January. Omicron spreads more rapidly than earlier variants, and people have gathered together in airports, indoor venues, and in their homes. A large portion of the population is not vaccinated. And, there appear to be more […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#Europe#Infectious Diseases#Nexstar#The University Of Cyprus#Bloomberg#Uw Health#Nexstar Media Inc
insideedition.com

Scientists in Southern China Discover an Incredibly Well-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
WORLD
The Atlantic

How Long Does Omicron Take to Make You Sick?

It certainly might not seem like it given the pandemic mayhem we’ve had, but the original form of SARS-CoV-2 was a bit of a slowpoke. After infiltrating our bodies, the virus would typically brew for about five or six days before symptoms kicked in. In the many months since that now-defunct version of the virus emerged, new variants have arrived to speed the timeline up. Estimates for this exposure-to-symptom gap, called the incubation period, clocked in at about five days for Alpha and four days for Delta. Now word has it that the newest kid on the pandemic block, Omicron, may have ratcheted it down to as little as three.
SCIENCE
foxla.com

Why are so many who are fully vaccinated getting COVID lately?

Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?. A couple of factors are at play, starting with the emergence of the highly contagious omicron variant. Omicron is more likely to infect people, even if it doesn’t make them very sick, and its surge coincided with the holiday travel season in many places.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Biology
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine produces virtually NO antibody protection against Omicron variant in lab study

A new study has found that Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine produced virtually no antibody response to the Omicron variant. South African virologist Penny Moore found that a key measure of antibody levels fell fell from 303 against the original strain to undetectable levels against Omicron in those with the J&J shot, according to Bloomberg.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The US Sun

How long does coronavirus last in your system?

CORONAVIRUS continues to spread across the US, with more than 189,700 confirmed cases nationwide. The deadly virus is highly infectious due to its incubation period as well as how easily it is transmitted. ⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates. Here is what you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Why people with blood Type O less likely to get COVID-19

Accumulated evidence worldwide shows that blood type affects the risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection, with blood Type O being less susceptible and non-O blood types more susceptible. In a new study from the University of Kent, researchers found the most likely explanation is that SARS-CoV-2 infection behaves similarly to a blood transfusion.
SCIENCE
The US Sun

Scientists creating ‘self-spreading’ viruses that could have ‘irreversible consequences’ for the planet, experts warn

SCIENTISTS are creating “super-infectious” viruses that could have “irreversible consequences” for the planet, experts have warned. The “risky virology” sees scientists tweak viruses in labs to make them spread easily between hosts, in the hope of developing viral vaccines, according to a new paper penned by top academics at King’s College London.
SCIENCE
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
733K+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy