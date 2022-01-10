Scientists say they found COVID infections combining omicron, delta

(NEXSTAR) – Scientists in Europe believe they have found a new strain of COVID-19 infection made up of both the delta and omicron variants.

Leondios Kostrikis, a professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus and head of the Laboratory of Biotechnology and Molecular Virology, says the strain, dubbed “deltacron,” is a co-infection of the delta and omicron variants, Bloomberg reported Saturday.

Kostrikis describes deltacron as having delta’s genetic background with some of omicron’s mutations, CyprusMail reports . According to Kostrikis, 25 samples of deltacron have been found in Cyprus, 11 of which were from patients already hospitalized with COVID-19. Fourteen were from individuals among “the general population.”

These samples have been submitted to GISAID , an international database that tracks viruses and variant strains of COVID-19. GISAID is one of three databases the World Health Organization uses to identify and track COVID-19 variants.

As of Saturday, neither GISAID or WHO has identified the deltacron strain as a variant.

Having two variants at the same time isn’t impossible , Dr. Jim Conway, medical director with the immunization program at UW Health in Wisconsin, recently told Nexstar. Because it is possible to have two viruses simultaneously – like ‘flurona,’ a co-infection of influenza and COVID-19 – Dr. Conway notes there is nothing indicating you can’t experience two variants at once.

Omicron is currently the most prevalent variant in the U.S., making up more than 95% of the country’s cases of COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.