JSO: Man dies after truck crashes into ditch near Pecan Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his sixties died early Sunday evening after his truck crashed into a ditch in the 1000 block of Pecan Park Road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police say the man, who has not been identified, was traveling westbound in a Ford F150 when, around 5:30 p.m., the truck crossed the median and the man lost control.

The truck crashed into a ditch on the south side of the roadway, leaving the man with critical injuries.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died. He was the sole occupant of the truck and there were no other vehicles involved.

Traffic Homicide detectives are conducting an investigation. The right lane of Pecan Park Road going westbound is temporarily closed.

Police say this is the seventh traffic fatality in Duval County this year.

