ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Action News Jax

JSO: Man dies after truck crashes into ditch near Pecan Park

By Briana Ross-Williams, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QHeFG_0dhBssy800

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his sixties died early Sunday evening after his truck crashed into a ditch in the 1000 block of Pecan Park Road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police say the man, who has not been identified, was traveling westbound in a Ford F150 when, around 5:30 p.m., the truck crossed the median and the man lost control.

The truck crashed into a ditch on the south side of the roadway, leaving the man with critical injuries.

STORY: Two people jumped from second floor to escape apartment fire

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died. He was the sole occupant of the truck and there were no other vehicles involved.

Traffic Homicide detectives are conducting an investigation. The right lane of Pecan Park Road going westbound is temporarily closed.

Police say this is the seventh traffic fatality in Duval County this year.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Related
Action News Jax

1-year-old boy fatally shot in Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 1-year-old boy was fatally shot and another person was in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday night in Memphis, Tennessee, authorities said. According to the Memphis Police Department, the shooting occurred at about 10 p.m. CST, WHBQ-TV reported. The child was taken to an area...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Public Safety#Traffic Accident#Ford#Traffic Homicide#Cox Media Group
Action News Jax

INVESTIGATES: Berkman Plaza II developer has checkered past, including prison time

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Berkman Plaza II stands tall over downtown Jacksonville, as it stands ready to fall apart. “My name is Park Beeler,” said the Berkman II developer as he introduced himself at Tuesday’s city council meeting -- six months since proclaiming “everything appears to be in order” at a news conference regarding the demolition of the building.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
81K+
Followers
81K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy