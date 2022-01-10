Iowa OSHA won’t enforce the federal vaccine-or-test mandate for large businesses

(Des Moines, IA) — New work search requirements for laid off Iowa workers who’ve qualified for unemployment benefits go into effect Monday. Governor Kim Reynolds is hinting she’ll propose more changes. Iowa’s Republican governor said, “the unemployment code was written a long, long, long time ago when we were in a much different position, and today we need to incentivize work, not pay people to stay home.” Starting January 10th, those who’ve qualified for unemployment checks will have to prove they’ve applied for at least three jobs each week in order to keep the benefits. The state’s Workforce Development agency has hired 18 new case managers who’ll advise the newly unemployed of career training and job openings. Reynolds says there are more job openings that people on unemployment in the state. She will outline her legislative priorities in the annual “Condition of the State” message on Tuesday night.

