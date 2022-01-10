ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa OSHA won’t enforce the federal vaccine-or-test mandate for large businesses

By Finn Hoogensen
KELOLAND TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’s labor commissioner has submitted notice that Iowa will not adopt or enforce the Biden administration’s vaccine-or-test requirement for large businesses, Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office announced Friday. The federal vaccine-or-test requirement, which is currently being considered by the U.S. Supreme Court,...

www.keloland.com

