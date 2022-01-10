ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

A salary-cap deep dive for the Carolina Hurricanes

By Originally posted on
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uz9eP_0dhBsGrs00
James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Navigating the salary cap is one of the more important tasks for any GM. Teams that can avoid total cap chaos by walking the tightrope of inking players to deals that match their value (or compensate for future value without breaking the bank) remain successful. Those that don’t see struggles and front office changes.

PHR will look at every NHL team and give a thorough look at their cap situation for the 2021-22 season and beyond. This will focus more on players who are regulars on the roster versus those who may find themselves shuttling between the AHL and NHL. All cap figures are courtesy of CapFriendly.

Carolina Hurricanes

Current Cap Hit: $83,873,123 (over the $81.5M Upper Limit)

Entry-Level Contracts

F Seth Jarvis (three years, $894K)

F Martin Necas (one year, $863K)

Potential Bonuses:

Jarvis: $500K

Necas: $537.5K

Total: $1.0375M

Jarvis was in a bit of a tough spot to start the season – he couldn’t be sent to the minors but he wasn’t seeing regular action with Carolina either. However, he has worked his way into more of a regular role with the team happily going past the nine-game plateau to burn the first year of his deal. It’s hard to forecast his next deal with him just starting out and from a bonus perspective, it’s unlikely he reaches any of his incentives.

Necas has seen his production tick back a little this year although with 19 points in 31 games, he’s still doing well. He’s the type of player that Carolina may want to try to sign to a deal that buys out a couple of years of UFA eligibility but the quieter platform year may actually make that tougher as it should make Necas be more agreeable to a bridge deal, allowing him to boost his value before locking in a long-term pact. He has three ‘A’ bonuses in his deal and is on pace to hit one of those right now although a few others are within reach as well.

One Year Remaining, Non-Entry-Level

D Ethan Bear ($2M, RFA)

D Ian Cole ($2.9M, UFA)

D Anthony DeAngelo ($1M, RFA)

F Jesperi Kotkaniemi ($6.1M, RFA)

F Steven Lorentz ($725K, RFA)

F Nino Niederreiter ($5.25M, UFA)

D/F Brendan Smith ($800K, UFA)

F Derek Stepan ($1.35M, UFA)

F Vincent Trocheck ($4.75M, UFA)

Kotkaniemi’s offer sheet was one of the headlines of the offseason as it’s rare that one is tendered and rarer that it isn’t matched. However, it was enough of an overpayment for Montreal to accept the draft pick compensation instead. The key word is overpayment though. The 21-year-old hasn’t produced at a level that would warrant a $6.1M qualifying offer and while there is a window to take a player to arbitration at a lower rate (85%), that’s still a particularly high salary. Accordingly, it stands to reason that Carolina will try to sign Kotkaniemi to a long-term deal in the coming weeks and months, one that may come in a little lower than his current price tag with an argument that it would be better than running the risk of a non-tender in the summer.

Niederreiter has shown flashes of being a top offensive player over the past few years but hasn’t been able to sustain it.  This season, he has been on the third line at times and that’s not going to help his market value.  A small decrease on his current AAV is a likelier outcome than a small raise at this point.  That shouldn’t be the case for Trocheck who stands to be one of the top centers to hit the open market if he’s still unsigned by July.  There is always a premium paid for those players and it wouldn’t be too surprising to see him at $6.5M or more on a long-term deal.  Stepan is still a capable fourth liner but won’t be able to use his prior reputation to boost his value and it’s unlikely he’ll wind up with more money on his next deal although he should be able to come close.  Lorentz will get a small raise on his AAV by default but this is a spot Carolina will need to keep close to the minimum – a one-way deal is doable but it should still be around the $750K mark.

Cole has been a quality veteran shutdown defender for several years although he’s starting to slow down. He’ll have no problems finding another contract but after taking a pay cut last summer, he may need to do so again this coming summer. Bear has been decent with his new team but hasn’t been able to move into the top four like they’d have hoped. He’s owed a $2.4M qualifying offer and he should get it but he’ll have a hard time making a case that he’s worth substantially more. Smith has carved out a niche as a depth defender that can play up front as well and that will keep him in the league for a few years but they will be seasons where he’s near the league minimum as he is now.

DeAngelo is going to be one of the more interesting RFA cases to watch for. As much as he had to sign for cheap on the open market in the summer, he’s two years removed from a 53-point campaign and is producing close to a point per game level this season. Those are numbers that will carry a lot of weight if he makes it to an arbitration hearing which is the probable outcome if Carolina tenders him a qualifying offer. Is that a risk they want to take knowing that there are several other core players that need to be re-signed or replaced? If not, they’ll have to make a big push to try to sign him before the tender deadline and with all of the off-ice factors to consider, there’s a very wide range of what he could sign for.

Two Years Remaining

G Frederik Andersen ($4.5M, UFA)

F Jesper Fast ($2M, UFA)

D Jake Gardiner ($4.05M, UFA)

G Antti Raanta ($2M, UFA)

F Jordan Staal ($6M, UFA)

Staal has always been a quality two-way center and while he may not have always produced at a top-six level, he has done well living up to the price tag of this contract over time. Things haven’t gone too well this season, however, as he has slowed down and his production has tailed off. He won’t have any problems getting another contract two years from now but at that time, it’ll be more commensurate with third-line production which could result in his salary being nearly cut in half. Fast’s contract seemed cheap at the time and still is now for someone that’s a decent secondary scorer in the middle six. I’d predict that he could land a contract that’s higher than that two years from now but I’d have said that two years ago as well when he opted to take this deal.

Gardiner is out for the season with hip and back trouble and is on LTIR. At this point, it wouldn’t be surprising to see that be the case next year as well.

It took more than a decade for Andersen to play for the team that originally drafted him but he has been worth the wait as he has been one of the top goalies in the league so far this season. Carolina’s playing style is a goalie-friendly one but his level of play has been better than most starters at a lower cost. Two years of that could give him one more shot at a bigger payday somewhere. Raanta, though often injured, signed for less than what most top backups make which limits the risk involved in signing him. When he’s healthy, he’s a capable second-stringer but until he can stay in the lineup for an extended period of time, these are the types of contracts he’ll be limited to.

Three Years Remaining

F Sebastian Aho ($8.46M, UFA)

F Jordan Martinook ($1.8M, UFA)

F Teuvo Teravainen ($5.4M, UFA)

D Brett Pesce ($4.025M, UFA)

D Brady Skjei ($5.25M, UFA)

Aho, as you may recall, had been the last player to receive an offer sheet before Kotkaniemi with Carolina ultimately matching. The deal has been a below-market one for a top center although the term of the contract allows Aho to reach the open market while still in the prime of his career. A jump past the $10M mark appears to be a certainty if he continues at this level of play. Teravainen has turned into quite the prize for taking on Bryan Bickell’s contract back in 2016 (the Hurricanes dealt a pair of draft picks but neither were worth Teravainen) as he has worked his way into being a top-line winger who is making second line money on a team-friendly deal. He’s in line for another $2M or so on his next contract. Martinook was once a third liner for Carolina but has dropped to the fourth line lately, making this deal a bit of an overpayment in terms of value. It wouldn’t be surprising to see him shopped at some point for someone a bit cheaper to get a bit of cap flexibility.

Skjei hasn’t been quite as impactful for Carolina compared to his time with the Rangers although he hadn’t exactly had the same role either. They’re deploying him as a steadying presence on the second pairing, a role that he’s a bit overpriced for but the fact he can move up when needed makes it a worthwhile luxury to have. Pesce, meanwhile, has blossomed from someone who was previously playing Skjei’s role into a top-pairing player while making considerably less than others in that spot on other teams. He’s looking at a nice raise three years from now whether it’s from Carolina or someone else.

Four Or More Years Remaining

F Andrei Svechnikov ($7.75M through 2028-29)

D Jaccob Slavin ($5.3M through 2024-25)

Carolina wanted to avoid going the bridge route with Svechnikov and they were eventually able to do that with a max-term deal back in August. There is some projection with this contract as he’s not worth that amount now but if he continues to develop and really establishes himself as a consistent scoring threat on the top line, there is the potential for this to be below market value in the back half of the deal.

Meanwhile, Slavin’s contract is definitely below market value and has been for a while now. He doesn’t light up the scoresheet but he’s above league average in terms of points from a defenseman while his defensive play is among the best in the NHL. He’ll be 31 when his next contract kicks in but a max-term deal at that time could still very well be an option, especially in a way to keep the AAV down a bit but that price tag will still be considerably higher then than it is now.

Buyouts

None

Retained Salary Transactions

None

Best Value: DeAngelo

Worst Value: Kotkaniemi

Looking Ahead

Even with Gardiner’s LTIR at their disposal, Carolina doesn’t have a lot of cap space to work with and since it’s LTIR space and not regular cap room, they’re not able to bank anything extra between now and the trade deadline. GM Don Waddell will probably be fairly quiet over the next few months as a result.

Next summer will be an interesting one for the Hurricanes. They have around $25M at their disposal but need to fill half a roster with that money. There’s room to keep two, maybe three higher-priced players around but not all of them. They’ll face a similar issue down the road as their below-market contracts expire. But with only two players signed beyond 2024, Carolina has one of the cleaner long-term cap situations at their disposal to work with which should give them a chance to hang around the mix in the Metropolitan for the next several seasons.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Hurricanes star defenseman Jaccob Slavin placed in COVID protocol

Perhaps it’s a good thing that the game against the Philadelphia Flyers Tuesday was canceled. The Carolina Hurricanes announced that Jaccob Slavin is now in the COVID protocol, meaning he would have missed the game anyway. Slavin is the only Hurricanes player on the protocol at the moment, as though Brendan Smith hasn’t played since the middle of December, he returned to practice before the new year.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blackhawks activate Marc-Andre Fleury from COVID protocol

A smiling face is back on the Chicago Blackhawks’ active roster, as the team activated goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol this morning, per a team tweet. Fleury’s return is a byproduct of the new, shortened COVID-19 quarantine requirements. Fleury was placed in the protocol on...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Rays' Ross Colton enters COVID protocol

The Tampa Bay Lightning can’t escape the protocol, it seems. Just as they had Cal Foote and Taylor Raddysh re-join the team, another young player has been ruled out. Ahead of tonight’s game, Ross Colton has been placed in the COVID protocol according to team reporter Bryan Burns.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frederik Andersen
Person
Jake Gardiner
Person
Antti Raanta
Person
Andrei Svechnikov
Person
Derek Stepan
Person
Brett Pesce
Person
Jordan Staal
Person
Sebastian Aho
CBS Boston

Bloodied Brad Marchand Helps Bruins ‘Demoralize’ Capitals After Taking Vicious High Stick To Nose

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand has played hockey for a very long time. But on Monday night, he really was a hockey player. It’s a bit of a cliche, stating that hockey players aren’t like the rest of us. Yet time and time again, it is proven to be true, with Marchand doing those honors after taking a wicked high stick to the nose late in the first period against the Washington Capitals. Marchand went down to the ice in pain, bled all over Capital One Arena, but didn’t miss a beat, opting to dry off his bloodied face with a towel...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Phr#Ahl#Capfriendly#Ufa#Rfa
abc17news.com

DeBrincat scores twice as Blackhawks top Blue Jackets 4-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Alex DeBrincat scored twice and Calvin de Haan netted his first goal in nearly a year to lift the Chicago Blackhawks to their second straight road win, 4-2 over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Columbus has dropped four of five and lost at home to the Blackhawks for the seventh consecutive time. Connor Murphy also scored for Chicago, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 24 saves for his 11th win. Boone Jenner scored for Columbus, and Gus Nyquist had a short-handed goal and an assist. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 16 shots in his third loss in four games.
NHL
CBS Miami

CBS4’s Steve Goldstein Previews The Panthers This Week

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The Panthers returned from a 13 day NHL break due to COVID with a vengeance. The Cats are 5-0-1 in the six games since the return, putting up big offensive numbers. The wins covered a 9-3 pounding of rival Tampa Bay and a road win at Carolina while missing a number of key players. The Panthers have the league’s best offense and begin this week #1 overall in the NHL. Home Sweet Home The Cats won 17 of their first 20 home games, the 2nd best home start to a season in NHL history. Their 11 game winning streak to...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blues place forward James Neal on waivers

The St. Louis Blues placed forward James Neal on waivers today, per Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. Neal did have an impressive training camp with the Blues which led to a one-year, league-minimum contract, but he hasn’t retained that same magic in the regular season. The embattled former 40-goal scorer has just two goals and two assists through 17 games this season.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Avalanche activate defenseman Ryan Murray from long-term injured reserve

According to CapFriendly, the Colorado Avalanche activated defenseman Ryan Murray from long-term injured reserve ton Wednesday, moving him to the active roster. Murray has been out of the Avalanche lineup since November 27, when he was sidelined with a lower-body injury. In 17 games this season prior to the injury, he had four assists, averaging 14:52 per game.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Panthers' Sam Bennett suspended three games

Following a hearing earlier today with the NHL Department of Player Safety, a decision has been handed down to Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett. Player Safety has announced that Bennett has been suspended for three games for an illegal check to the head of Montreal Canadiens forward Cedric Paquette on Saturday. Bennett will miss more than a week of game action, sitting out against Calgary on Tuesday – a revenge game for the former Flame – Dallas on Thursday and Carolina on Saturday, returning to action against Vancouver on Tuesday, January 11. The league’s reasoning was as follows (video):
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Canucks place forward Elias Pettersson in COVID protocol

The Vancouver Canucks announced Wednesday night that forward Elias Pettersson entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, marking yet another star player who was placed on the list on Wednesday. Pettersson is the fifth Canuck and fifth Vancouver forward to be on the COVID list at the moment. He joins Brock...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Senators-Kraken game postponed

The NHL postponed another game, this time between the Ottawa Senators and Seattle Kraken scheduled for Jan. 6. The Senators placed several new players in the COVID protocol earlier Monday. By postponing this game, the Senators are now off until Jan. 8, at which point they should have several players...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Roberto Luongo among candidates for Canadiens' GM position

As reported by TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, the Montreal Canadiens are beginning the process of reaching out to candidates for their vacant general manager position. LeBrun reports that Montreal has reached out to Roberto Luongo, Mathieu Darche, and Daniel Briere, asking their teams’ permission to interview them for the role.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Devils issue injury updates on Dougie Hamilton, Jonathan Hischier, others

After the New Jersey Devils completed their morning skate Tuesday, the team had quite a few injury updates to share. Defenseman Dougie Hamilton will have surgery Wednesday to repair a broken jaw suffered on January 2, and he’s been moved to injured reserve. Goalie Jonathan Bernier had hip surgery Monday and is out for the remainder of the season. Team captain Nico Hischier is out for Tuesday’s game against Boston with a lower-body injury, and forwards Yegor Sharangovich and Pavel Zacha entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol Tuesday.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

826
Followers
2K+
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy