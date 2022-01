WASHINGTON — DC police arrested five teens Saturday in connection to an armed carjacking that happened in Northwest D.C. earlier that day. Just before 3 p.m. in the 400 block of M Street, a group of males approached a food delivery driver, police said. Someone then took out what looked like a gun, police said, as the group demanded the driver’s car and he complied. The suspects then piled in the car and drove off, according to police.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO