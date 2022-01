All good things come to an end and that may soon be true of the “Happy Net”. Not that The CW itself would go away–a potential sale is in the works—but things could be changing if new owners come onboard. I have referred to The CW for years as the “Happy Net” because it has been more likely to renew its shows rather than cancel them, typically issuing a blanket renewal to the majority of its lineup around mid-season. But if the ownership structure changes, that could impact the decision-making of the network execs and put any of a number of its current shows on the chopping block.

